The Gucci Blondie bag is reborn in Gucci’s Cruise 2025 collection and new “We Will Always Have London” campaign. The vision of creative director Sabato De Sarno and photographer Nan Goldin, the campaign, starring legendary Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry and musician Kelsey Lu, pays homage to the timeless allure of London. A celebration of artisanal craftsmanship, the 1970s-inspired Gucci Blondie bag is the ultimate showpiece, reimagined with its signature rounded emblem crafted from leather or enamelled brass and a sleek, modern silhouette. gucci.com

