It seems Maison Francis Kurkdjian is feeling just as nostalgic as we are, as its latest olfactive offering borrows from the maison’s own legacy. Merging two classic scents from its A Part of Me fragrance archives, APOM Pour Femme and APOM Pour Homme are reborn into a new yet familiar gender-fluid iteration. Inspired by scent being “a part of yourself that you leave with others”, APOM blends feminine and masculine elements into an ambery, floral fougère profile with a soft, powdery sweetness and addictive brightness that has an immediate, nostalgic familiarity with notes of neroli, lavender, orange blossom, warm vanilla, ylang-ylang, and white musk. Maison Francis Kurkdjian APOM EDP 70ml, R4 470, skins.co.za
Style Notes
A part of me
The Maison Francis Kurkdjian scent blends feminine and masculine elements into an ambery, floral fougère profile with a soft, powdery sweetness and addictive brightness
