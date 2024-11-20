Maison Francis Kurkdjian APOM
It seems Maison Francis Kurkdjian is feeling just as nostalgic as we are, as its latest olfactive offering borrows from the maison’s own legacy. Merging two classic scents from its A Part of Me fragrance archives, APOM Pour Femme and APOM Pour Homme are reborn into a new yet familiar gender-fluid iteration. Inspired by scent being “a part of yourself that you leave with others”, APOM blends feminine and masculine elements into an ambery, floral fougère profile with a soft, powdery sweetness and addictive brightness that has an immediate, nostalgic familiarity with notes of neroli, lavender, orange blossom, warm vanilla, ylang-ylang, and white musk. Maison Francis Kurkdjian APOM EDP 70ml, R4 470, skins.co.za

