A central part of this mission is the elevation of designers on the five-day line-up, featuring the likes of Sindiso Khumalo, MmusoMaxwell, Bubu Ogisi of IAMISIGO, Maxhosa Africa, and Lukhanyo Mdingi (to name a few). May emphasises the personal investment of each designer, stating: “They are creating fashion that speaks their truth. Their work is a reflection of aesthetics, ideas, and the cultural context they inhabit.”
Khumalo — one of the participating designers — echoes this mission, saying, “Every season is a learning experience, a chance to fuse cultures and appeal to the innocent side of ourselves.”
The notion of “storytelling” in fashion may feel abstract, but here it takes on a tangible form. These designers aren’t constrained by the industry’s relentless production cycle.
May says that “many of [these] designers are doing fashion their way — not conforming — bucking the fast fashion system of multiple shows and collections per year.”
Confections x Collections: A luxurious detour towards slow fashion
A series of fashion showcases hosted by Cape Town’s Mount Nelson invites indulgence while celebrating SA designers who embrace the art of restraint
Image: Paige Fiddes
In Cape Town’s historic Mount Nelson Hotel, a Belmond Hotel, an event quietly challenges our expectations of what luxury can or should be. Spearheaded by sustainability advocate Jackie May, Confections x Collections (CxC) is transforming the conversation around ethical fashion in SA.
How does one dress for an occasion that reimagines elegance itself? In the first week of November, a curated guest list of industry insiders and fashion enthusiasts honoured their Confections x Collections seats, dressed in pleats, feathers, flounce, and local luxury to applaud the work of some of Africa’s most celebrated designers.
At first glance, the words “luxury” and “sustainability” may seem at odds. Traditionally, luxury has conjured images of opulence, exclusivity, and even abundance, yet the Confections x Collections series is adding its own chapter in the book that local luxury is rewriting. This isn’t about sacrificing the creative for the ethical — it’s about merging the two to create a new standard for both.
Give Her A Crown designers bring collections home after NY debut
“‘[CxC] is a beautiful synergy of ideas,” says Twyg founder and editor Jackie May, describing the inception of the event. CxC is the dovetailing of two visions: Twyg looking for a platform for the new guard of fashion designers, and the hotel’s vision of wanting to integrate into contemporary, African arts and culture, and to become a home for a younger and more diverse clientele.
CxC caters to a growing appetite among fashion enthusiasts who have been waiting for a curated platform dedicated to sustainably minded designers who not only create well-crafted pieces but also herald social and environmental responsibility at the core of their work. In fashion’s sea of greenwashing, it might be easily misconstrued that this is just another curated nod to sustainability for marketing’s sake. However, the roots of this Twyg and Mount Nelson project fill a gap in the mainstream fashion narrative in a meaningful way.
Image: Paige Fiddes
A central part of this mission is the elevation of designers on the five-day line-up, featuring the likes of Sindiso Khumalo, MmusoMaxwell, Bubu Ogisi of IAMISIGO, Maxhosa Africa, and Lukhanyo Mdingi (to name a few). May emphasises the personal investment of each designer, stating: “They are creating fashion that speaks their truth. Their work is a reflection of aesthetics, ideas, and the cultural context they inhabit.”
Khumalo — one of the participating designers — echoes this mission, saying, “Every season is a learning experience, a chance to fuse cultures and appeal to the innocent side of ourselves.”
The notion of “storytelling” in fashion may feel abstract, but here it takes on a tangible form. These designers aren’t constrained by the industry’s relentless production cycle.
May says that “many of [these] designers are doing fashion their way — not conforming — bucking the fast fashion system of multiple shows and collections per year.”
Image: Paige Fiddes
Supporting this sentiment, Nigerian designer Adeju Thompson of Lagos Space Programme notes: “My styling has evolved with my confidence. I want my designs to feel grounded in reality — that’s essential to what I do. I draw on Yoruba dress codes, European tailoring, and a very queer energy, blending these influences to create something meaningful.”
Rich Mnisi highlights the importance of industry support, saying: “We need more support, but the designers are all supporting each other, which is something to celebrate. These showcases really help connect creatives across Africa.” This spirit of community was apparent at CxC, where designers shared their stories, techniques, and challenges, fostering a culture of collective growth.
This collective ethos — whether in cultural storytelling or artisanal craftsmanship — reflects a powerful intersection of luxury and responsibility. Some focus on natural fibres like wool and mohair sourced responsibly from local farms, while others rely on eco dyes or a made-to-order business model that reduces waste. Such choices are both environmentally responsible and economically empowering for local artisans and communities.
Image: Paige Fiddes
Lezanne Viviers of Viviers Studio reflected on sustainability, explaining that she grew up in a household where everything was recycled. “I find beauty in unconventional things — in Johannesburg, where recyclers fill the streets, you learn to see value in what others overlook.”
For Viviers, recycling isn’t just an environmental choice; it’s a creative philosophy that informs her designs.
Image: Mikayla McClean
May’s vision for CxC extends beyond the current moment. She envisions Confections x Collections transcending boundaries and global fashion communities, inspiring a generation of creators and consumers alike to look beyond mainstream labels.
Despite the festive atmosphere and toasts to excellence in the garden at the Nelly, this annual showcase isn’t merely about hobnobbing with fashion’s elite over high tea — it’s about fostering a movement that unites luxury with purpose.
CxC signals a shift — especially in the SA context — where young designers are reclaiming heritage and responsibility as the true hallmarks of style. It’s a chance to reshape the industry and inspire a future where style and substance, luxury and ethics, go hand in hand.
You might also like....
The Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards are back
SA Fashion Week presented a new home and welcome returns
BoF’s class of 2024 speaks volumes for Africa