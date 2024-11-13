Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair
Is anyone actually getting a solid eight hours of sleep a night? Thankfully, Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair range allows us to “fake it ’til we make it” with skincare that works while you sleep, to aid the skin’s nightly regeneration process — even if sleep quality is poor.

If you’re a fan of Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum you’ll love the new Advanced Night Repair Overnight Treatment, inspired by post-procedure skin needs. It acts as a triple-action recovery with patented tripeptide-32, hyaluronic acid, lipid infusion, and ATPower Technology to restore skin moisture, barrier, and vitality. Make this the last step of your night routine and rest within its lightweight, cocooning seal.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Overnight Treatment 65ml, R1 680

