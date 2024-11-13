1,2. Daniella Midenge 3,6. Aart Verrips 4,5. Musa N Nxumalo 7. Francois Visser
Sharon Armstrong – Fashion director 2016 – current

 

As photographer Aaron Siskind once said, “Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving… It remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything.”

Having worked in the fashion industry for decades, I have learnt that a good photographer preserves more than just a moment — they capture the essence of it. Creating that moment takes a village, comprising makeup artists, hair stylists, and models.

My creative other half, Louw Kotze, and I curate a vision that only the right hands can capture, making each image a reminder of the joy of creation and collaboration.

Image: Kevin Mackintosh
Image: Aart Verrips
Image: Ross Garrett
Image: Aida Muluneh

