As photographer Aaron Siskind once said, “Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving… It remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything.”
Having worked in the fashion industry for decades, I have learnt that a good photographer preserves more than just a moment — they capture the essence of it. Creating that moment takes a village, comprising makeup artists, hair stylists, and models.
My creative other half, Louw Kotze, and I curate a vision that only the right hands can capture, making each image a reminder of the joy of creation and collaboration.
Anniversary Feature November 2024
Fashion through the lens - In remembrance of captured moments
A look back at some of our favourite Wanted moments, stories, contributors, and collaborators
Sharon Armstrong – Fashion director 2016 – current
