Inject your wardrobe with pieces from acclaimed Cape Town-based designer Lukhanyo Mdingi’s Capsule collection, inspired by the LM Label’s archives. Considered, timeless, and with a blend of contrasting masculine and feminine elements, Capsule is a curation of everyday closet essentials, highlighting their perennial nature. Expect made-to-layer staples such as shirts, dresses, trousers, and outerwear featuring artful drapery, tailoring, silk-twill scarf detailing, pleating, 1970s-inspired prints, sporty silhouettes, and signature knitwear pieces. lukhanyomdingi.co.za
Most Wanted: Lukhanyo Mdingi Capsule
Timeless with a blend of contrasting masculine and feminine elements, it is a curation of everyday closet essentials, highlighting their perennial nature
