LVERS 100ml with travel case
Image: Supplied

Louis Vuitton rreally knows the way to our hearts — with a scent that’s designed to capture the feeling of the sun. For his first foray into fragrance for the maison, men’s creative director Pharrell Williams, with master perfumer J acques Cavallier-Belletrud, has created a men’ s fragrance inspired by photosynthesis and sunlight as a source of life and metaphor f or love.

Enclosed in a prismatic glass bottle and accompanied by a travel case with a green Damoflage motif, LV Lovers is a bright, earthy scent with a heart note of galban um, a resin of the ferula plant. It is refined with zesty, crisp top notes of bergamot and ginger and finished off with sandal wood and a base note of cedarw ood oil, extracted from second-hand wood used in carpentry. Louis Vuitton LV Lovers Cologne 100ml, R6 350, with Damoflage travel case, R14 000, louisvuitton.com

