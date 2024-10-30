Merchants on Long
Merchants on Long
Image: Supplied

After its success in Accra, Lhaude Africa brings the Roots: Made in Africa event to Cape Town. This is a gathering of creative businesses, brands, professionals, investors and industry leaders, designed for business-to-business networking and creating a platform for deal-making opportunities that drive product sales.

The second edition of the travelling pop-up programme has partnered with Merchants on Long, an important African luxury boutique that is a pillar of the fashion and creative landscape in Cape Town.

Opened in 2010, the store is a platform for emerging and established labels from Africa, including award-winning brands Maxhosa Africa, Sindiso Khumalo, Lukhanyo Mdingi, Rich Mnisi and MmusoMaxwell.

The Gift Gallery: an immersive celebration of African lifestyle brands

If you’re on the lookout for little investment pieces or spoils for yourself and others, the brands at The Gift Gallery are some of the best of ...
Fashion & Grooming
5 months ago

Roots is more than a series of pop-ups,” said Lhaude Africa founder Rhoda Aguonigho.

“It’s a celebration of Africa’s vibrant creativity and a bridge connecting African artisans, businesses and consumers across the continent. Through pan-African trade and collaboration, we cannot only showcase the brilliance of Made-in-Africa products but also foster a thriving ecosystem that empowers Africa’s creative spirit.”

Lhaude Africa is a pan-African platform and fashion community that empowers creative entrepreneurs, offering high-quality courses, programmes, events, accelerators and resources for a thriving creative ecosystem. Since launching in 2020, Lhaude has built a community of more than 5,700 creative talents and professionals across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and SA.

Rhoda Aguonigho
Rhoda Aguonigho
Image: Fatoye George

Roots happens over six days from November 4—10 and will host fashion stakeholders from across the continent — with brands such as KikoRomeo, Mangishi Doll and Sindiso Khumalo participating, and leading voices like Sulona Reddy, Tamburai Chirume, Errica Iacopini and Tracey Chiappini scheduled to share insights in panel discussions.

There are two panel discussions, scheduled for November 5 and 7, which will tackle themes on readying businesses for growth and what community means in 2025 and how to leverage it to glue African fashion together.

Registrations for panels are now open and space is limited. You can register here

You might also like....

Beauty is always needed in the world: Trevor Stuurman’s new African archive

Trevor Stuurman’s body of work is a love letter to the continent; its culture, its song, and, most importantly, its style
Fashion & Grooming
5 months ago

Munkus: Modern, whimsical fashion of sustainable heritage

Thando Ntuli’s label tells a shared story of home and community
Fashion & Grooming
7 months ago

This is why the buzz about African fashion might not be another blip

Headlines such as those about Maxhosa’s Paris Fashion Week debut can be misleading, but maybe this time it is real
Fashion & Grooming
7 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X