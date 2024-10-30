Make yourself at home as Dolce & Gabbana opens its first pop-up store showcasing the Dolce & Gabbana Casa Collection in Sandton City, across from its flagship boutique. Celebrating the best in Italian craftsmanship, the pop-up store features dinnerware and other home and table accessories, dressed in the brand’s most iconic patterns — Blu Mediterraneo, Leopardo, Carretto Siciliano, and Zebra. Indulge in classic, Italian-made wares such as Murano blown-glass pieces, hand-painted Sicilian ceramics, scented candles, and accessories made from lacquered wood. dolcegabbana.com, Dolce & Gabbana Sandton City, 011 326 7808
Style Notes
A Dolce & Gabanna pop-up
Celebrating the best in Italian craftsmanship, the pop-up store features dinnerware and other home and table accessories, dressed in the brand’s most iconic patterns
Image: Supplied
Make yourself at home as Dolce & Gabbana opens its first pop-up store showcasing the Dolce & Gabbana Casa Collection in Sandton City, across from its flagship boutique. Celebrating the best in Italian craftsmanship, the pop-up store features dinnerware and other home and table accessories, dressed in the brand’s most iconic patterns — Blu Mediterraneo, Leopardo, Carretto Siciliano, and Zebra. Indulge in classic, Italian-made wares such as Murano blown-glass pieces, hand-painted Sicilian ceramics, scented candles, and accessories made from lacquered wood. dolcegabbana.com, Dolce & Gabbana Sandton City, 011 326 7808
Image: Supplied
You migth also like...
A Pichulik x Aaks Kumasi collaboration
Play big
ONE TO WATCH: OKAPI IN THE KAAP