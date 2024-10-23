When it comes to transitional dressing, Spanish fashion brand Desigual has you covered with its new collection of versatile and effortlessly stylish separates. From blue denim in various washes and patchwork garments to interchangeable handbags, they are made to be mixed and matched, with both formal and casual options. Go into the new season with pieces such as a long, ribbed knit dress that can be dressed up or down, a tulle skirt paired with a graphic T-shirt, or a short-textured dress with buttoned long sleeves and a drop-shoulder silhouette. desigual.com
Style Notes
The Desigual crossover
Spanish fashion brand Desigual’s new collection boasts transitional dressing of versatile and effortlessly stylish separates
Image: Supplied
When it comes to transitional dressing, Spanish fashion brand Desigual has you covered with its new collection of versatile and effortlessly stylish separates. From blue denim in various washes and patchwork garments to interchangeable handbags, they are made to be mixed and matched, with both formal and casual options. Go into the new season with pieces such as a long, ribbed knit dress that can be dressed up or down, a tulle skirt paired with a graphic T-shirt, or a short-textured dress with buttoned long sleeves and a drop-shoulder silhouette. desigual.com
