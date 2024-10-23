One layer of the solution is applied then the therapist will monitor the skin’s reaction as well as your comfort levels. On application, you may experience a slight tingling on the skin and tightness similar to when you’ve just cleansed your skin and left it to air-dry. This tingle is felt for a few seconds before disappearing completely. On areas that tend to be more sensitive such as the cheeks, you may experience some visible redness on the skin, which also quickly subsides.
Once the therapist is happy with the progress of the skin, she will apply a second layer. Since this peel is a leave-on solution, there is no need to rinse off. Next, sunscreen is be applied to the skin as the last step. As a beginner to the peel, the therapist advised that I don’t leave on the solution overnight but rather wash it off in the evening, about 6pm or so, with a gentle cleanser and then apply the Correctives Brighter Concentrate and finish off with the Serra Soothing Cream as after care.
It takes about 5-7 days for the skin to fully recover and to start to see the results of the peel. Avoid applying makeup, excessive heat and exercise that will produce heat and sweat on the skin on Day 1 but from Day 2, you can go to the gym and apply makeup if you like. It is imperative that after the recommended aftercare products, that sunscreen is applied daily to protect the skin from sun exposure.
THE VERDICT
Despite the recommendation being three sessions, each done one month apart, the skin is visibly radiant, feels super hydrated and soft to the touch from the very first session. The skin feels very comfortable with no tingling, burning or redness.
I experienced slight tightness around the corners of the mouth and nose later in the evening after cleansing off the solution, which was solved by applying the Serra Soothing Cream. From Day 3 and 4, I experienced a light flaky peeling around the chin, forehead and nose area. Over Days 4-7, the flaking continued around the same areas but also around the perimeter of the face, with some dry scaling on the forehead.
The flaking slowly sloughs off with every cleansing and by Days 7 and 8 — the flaking is minimal or barely noticeable. I’d recommend giving the skin up to 14 days to not see any more flaking of any kind on the skin and to go back fully to using actives and exfoliators.
My skin really feels like it got a huge factory reset — it looks more hydrated, glowing, dark spots look much improved, complexion is more even and feels noticeably plumper and smoother. From dull, winter-stricken skin, I’ve been going makeup free for close to three weeks now — it feels and looks that good! Lamelle Synergy Peel R855 lamelle.co.za
REVIEW | Lamelle’s new Synergy Peel is your answer for plumper, brighter skin
Our beauty editor reviews a first in TCA peels that are actually safe to use on darker skin types
Image: Supplied
WHAT IS IT?
The Lamelle Synergy Peel is a revolutionary bioactive, superficial peel designed to combat hyper-pigmentation and provide anti-ageing properties through a hybrid-acid structure. Despite containing Trichloroacetic (TCA), this peel promises safe and effective exfoliation while introducing unique biological properties.
TCA has had a bad reputation for not being safe to use on darker skin types, due to its very volatile nature, known to “burn” the skin and to be highly inflammatory. However, its ability to work in the deepest layers of the skin also makes it one of the most effective ingredients to use in peels, providing incredible results.
The Synergy Peel harnesses the power of structurally modified TCA and Lactic acid’s plumping and hydrating properties, which when combined in a specific molecular ratio, transforms TCA’s volatile molecular nature and brings about a collaborative effect with Lactic acid, that inhibits tyrosinase, collagenase and elastase, the enzymes responsible in causing hyperpigmentation and the breakdown of collagen and elastin.
REVIEW | La Prairie's new Nocturnal Balm reveals the radiance of your skin
FIRST IMPRESSIONS
Though initially concerned at seeing that TCA is used in this peel, my fears quickly subsided when reassured that this was not the TCA that I’ve known or heard of. Though the Synergy Peel is gentle and safe to use, it’s still important to prepare the skin’s barrier before the treatment to ensure it’s in the best possible condition to reap all the benefits of the peel.
About a week before the treatment, skin should be prepped with the Lamelle Serra Soothing Cream, a moisturiser for soothing dry, sensitive skin, providing intense hydration and strengthening the skin’s barrier. The use of products containing active ingredients such as vitamin C and retinol should be discontinued at least three days before the treatment.
THE EXPERIENCE
Before the treatment starts, the therapist assesses the state of your skin, whether it’s feeling good and if the correct skin preparation has been done before the treatment, to decide the course of action before the skin is cleansed.
If you are new to the Synergy Peel, the next step will be skipped. If you have had multiple peels or this is your third session, the therapist will follow the cleansing with the application of an alcoholic prep solution used to degrease the skin, removing any residual sebum on the skin’s surface and allowing for deeper penetration of the peel.
Next, the peel solution is gently applied over the skin with gauze, which provides better application of the solution, as well as a small mechanical exfoliation. A fair warning that the solution has a very strong, alcoholic smell, similar to hand sanitiser. The therapist will instruct you to hold your breath while applying the solution around the nose and then ask you to breathe out slowly through the nose.
Image: Supplied
One layer of the solution is applied then the therapist will monitor the skin’s reaction as well as your comfort levels. On application, you may experience a slight tingling on the skin and tightness similar to when you’ve just cleansed your skin and left it to air-dry. This tingle is felt for a few seconds before disappearing completely. On areas that tend to be more sensitive such as the cheeks, you may experience some visible redness on the skin, which also quickly subsides.
Once the therapist is happy with the progress of the skin, she will apply a second layer. Since this peel is a leave-on solution, there is no need to rinse off. Next, sunscreen is be applied to the skin as the last step. As a beginner to the peel, the therapist advised that I don’t leave on the solution overnight but rather wash it off in the evening, about 6pm or so, with a gentle cleanser and then apply the Correctives Brighter Concentrate and finish off with the Serra Soothing Cream as after care.
It takes about 5-7 days for the skin to fully recover and to start to see the results of the peel. Avoid applying makeup, excessive heat and exercise that will produce heat and sweat on the skin on Day 1 but from Day 2, you can go to the gym and apply makeup if you like. It is imperative that after the recommended aftercare products, that sunscreen is applied daily to protect the skin from sun exposure.
THE VERDICT
Despite the recommendation being three sessions, each done one month apart, the skin is visibly radiant, feels super hydrated and soft to the touch from the very first session. The skin feels very comfortable with no tingling, burning or redness.
I experienced slight tightness around the corners of the mouth and nose later in the evening after cleansing off the solution, which was solved by applying the Serra Soothing Cream. From Day 3 and 4, I experienced a light flaky peeling around the chin, forehead and nose area. Over Days 4-7, the flaking continued around the same areas but also around the perimeter of the face, with some dry scaling on the forehead.
The flaking slowly sloughs off with every cleansing and by Days 7 and 8 — the flaking is minimal or barely noticeable. I’d recommend giving the skin up to 14 days to not see any more flaking of any kind on the skin and to go back fully to using actives and exfoliators.
My skin really feels like it got a huge factory reset — it looks more hydrated, glowing, dark spots look much improved, complexion is more even and feels noticeably plumper and smoother. From dull, winter-stricken skin, I’ve been going makeup free for close to three weeks now — it feels and looks that good! Lamelle Synergy Peel R855 lamelle.co.za
You might also like....
Your skin is what you eat
Brand to know: Laneige
Skin on shrooms