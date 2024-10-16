Nomadic State Of Mind Campaign
Nomadic State Of Mind Campaign
Image: Supplied

Go on, slip into something a little more comfortable — like a pair of Nomadic State of Mind’s sustainable sandals. Founded by Chris Anderson, the brand’s focus on sustainability and reduced environmental waste through socially responsible design makes these the perfect summer accessories for the eco-conscious. Handcrafted in Nicaragua, recyclable, machine washable, durable, vegan, colourfast, and eco-friendly, they’re designed to last. The sandals are made from upcycled rope scraps, with any remains from production being repurposed into rope accessories such as handbags, beach totes, rugs, yoga mats, and hammocks. There are several colours as well, from camel to purple, and various styles, including the original six-strap JC, the Lounger, Full Nelson, Toe Joe, and Romano. nomadicstateofmind.za.com

You might also like....

A Pichulik x Aaks Kumasi collaboration

The project features three handbags that combine Aaks’s traditional weaving techniques and Pichulik’s sculptural brass elements with woven rope ...
Fashion & Grooming
2 months ago

Tweed art

A visual feast of juicy pops of colour and detailed craftsman-ship, the latest Chanel 2023/24 Métiers d’Art Collection campaign reimagines the tweed ...
Fashion & Grooming
3 months ago

Shady business

Persol sunglasses are the accessories to have for European summers or local rays
Fashion & Grooming
3 months ago

• From the October edition of Wanted, 2024.

© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X