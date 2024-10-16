Go on, slip into something a little more comfortable — like a pair of Nomadic State of Mind’s sustainable sandals. Founded by Chris Anderson, the brand’s focus on sustainability and reduced environmental waste through socially responsible design makes these the perfect summer accessories for the eco-conscious. Handcrafted in Nicaragua, recyclable, machine washable, durable, vegan, colourfast, and eco-friendly, they’re designed to last. The sandals are made from upcycled rope scraps, with any remains from production being repurposed into rope accessories such as handbags, beach totes, rugs, yoga mats, and hammocks. There are several colours as well, from camel to purple, and various styles, including the original six-strap JC, the Lounger, Full Nelson, Toe Joe, and Romano. nomadicstateofmind.za.com
Style Notes
Nomadic state of mind
The brand’s focus on sustainability and reduced environmental waste through socially responsible design makes these sustainable sandals the perfect summer accessories for the eco-conscious
Image: Supplied
• From the October edition of Wanted, 2024.