Trend / Body-Con
Majolica-print headscarf, R4 4OO,Dolce & Gabbana
Swarovski Imber drop earrings, R4 79O, Spilhaus
Majolica-print crop top, R23 5OO,Dolce & Gabbana
Swarovski Numina bangle, R3 79O
Swarovski Dextera bangle, R4 79O
Swarovski Imber bangle, R3 99O, all Spilhaus
Majolica-printskirt, R38 OOO
Sicily handbag,R59 OOO, both Dolce& Gabbana
Seven moods that set the trend this spring
Trend / Liquid Metal
Short metallic draped dress, R42 57O, Balmain
Hooded maxi dress in metallic jersey, R7 299, Diesel
Trend / The Skirt Suit
Juno sisal hat,R6 15O, The Real Crystal Birch
Ruffle collar shirt, R38 OOO
Monogram tweed preppy blazer, R77 OOO
Monogram tweed pleated circle skirt, R65 OOO
Twist West bag, R83 OOO, all Louis Vuitton
Trend / Baby Blues
Bae beret, R1 95O, The Real Crystal Birch
Swarovski Mesmera clip earrings, R8 3OO, Spilhaus
Dévoré silk shirt with DG logo, R43 OOO
Single-breasted jacquard jacket, R74 OOO
Jacquard shorts, R2O 75O, all Dolce & Gabbana
Trend / Texture
Lorne x UNI FORM earrings, POR
Textured ribbon dress, POR, both UNI FORM
Patent-leather ankle-strap platforms, R5 79O, Europa Art
Scarf, stylist’sown;
GO-14earrings, R15 4OO
Leather-accent damier-knit jacket,R91 OOO, both Louis Vuitton
Trend / Sports Luxe
Cat-eye sunglasses, R8 17O, Gucci
Akoya cultured-pearl necklace with art deco-style diamond-and rose-gold clasp, R548 OOO, Charles Greig
Technical jersey zip jacket with web, R36 5OO
Technical jersey shorts with web, R19 4OO, both Gucci
Trend / Lady-Like
Swarovski Stellahair clip, R7 35O, Spilhaus
Silver,topaz, and mabé pearl earrings in 18kt yellow gold, R154 OOO, Charles Greig
Pinstripe asymmetric pencil dress, R55 995
High-waisted trousers, R23 495, both Alexander McQueen
Patent-leather ankle-strap platforms, R5 79O, Europa Art
Stockists:
Alexander McQueen alexandermcqueen.com
Balmain int.balmain.com
Charles Greig charlesgreig.co.za
Diesel diesel.co.za
Dolce & Gabbana dolcegabbana.com
Europa Art europaart.co.za
Gucci gucci.com/za
Louis Vuitton louisvuitton.com
Preview Accessories europagroup.co.za
Spilhaus spilhaus.co.za
The Real Crystal Birch therealcrystalbirch.com
Uni Form uniformza.com
• From the October edition of Wanted, 2024.