Image: Steve Tanchel

Trend / Liquid Metal 

 

Short metallic draped dress, R42 57O, Balmain

Hooded maxi dress in metallic jersey, R7 299, Diesel

 

Image: Steve Tanchel

Trend / The Skirt Suit 

Juno sisal hat,R6 15O, The Real Crystal Birch

Ruffle collar shirt, R38 OOO

Monogram tweed preppy blazer, R77 OOO

Monogram tweed pleated circle skirt, R65 OOO

Twist West bag, R83 OOO, all Louis Vuitton 

 

Image: Steve Tanchel

Trend / Baby Blues 

Bae beret, R1 95O, The Real Crystal Birch

Swarovski Mesmera clip earrings, R8 3OO, Spilhaus

Dévoré silk shirt with DG logo, R43 OOO

Single-breasted jacquard jacket, R74 OOO

Jacquard shorts, R2O 75O, all Dolce & Gabbana

 

Image: Steve Tanchel

Trend / Body-Con 

Majolica-print headscarf, R4 4OO,Dolce & Gabbana

Swarovski Imber drop earrings, R4 79O, Spilhaus

Majolica-print crop top, R23 5OO,Dolce & Gabbana

Swarovski Numina bangle, R3 79O

Swarovski Dextera bangle, R4 79O

Swarovski Imber bangle, R3 99O, all Spilhaus

Majolica-printskirt, R38 OOO

Sicily handbag,R59 OOO, both Dolce& Gabbana

 

Image: Steve Tanchel

Trend / Texture 

Lorne x UNI FORM earrings, POR

Textured ribbon dress, POR, both UNI FORM

Patent-leather ankle-strap platforms, R5 79O, Europa Art

Image: Steve Tanchel

Scarf, stylist’sown;

GO-14earrings, R15 4OO

Leather-accent damier-knit jacket,R91 OOO, both Louis Vuitton

 

Image: Steve Tanchel

Trend / Sports Luxe 

Cat-eye sunglasses, R8 17O, Gucci

Akoya cultured-pearl necklace with art deco-style diamond-and rose-gold clasp, R548 OOO, Charles Greig

Technical jersey zip jacket with web, R36 5OO

Technical jersey shorts with web, R19 4OO, both Gucci

 

Image: Steve Tanchel

Trend / Lady-Like 

Swarovski Stellahair clip, R7 35O, Spilhaus

Silver,topaz, and mabé pearl earrings in 18kt yellow gold, R154 OOO, Charles Greig

Pinstripe asymmetric pencil dress, R55 995

High-waisted trousers, R23 495, both Alexander McQueen

Patent-leather ankle-strap platforms, R5 79O, Europa Art

 

 

Stockists:

Alexander McQueen alexandermcqueen.com

Balmain int.balmain.com

Charles Greig charlesgreig.co.za

Diesel diesel.co.za

Dolce & Gabbana dolcegabbana.com

Europa Art europaart.co.za

Gucci gucci.com/za

Louis Vuitton louisvuitton.com

Preview Accessories europagroup.co.za

Spilhaus spilhaus.co.za

The Real Crystal Birch therealcrystalbirch.com

Uni Form uniformza.com

• From the October edition of Wanted, 2024.

