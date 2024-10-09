The 12 new velvety matte shades in Chanel’s 31 Le Rouge L’Esprit Cambon collection draws on the maison’s colour heritage and Gabrielle Chanel’s love for lipstick. Taking inspiration from the architecture, textures, and ambiance of Chanel’s 31 Rue Cambon apartment, boutique, and atelier, this punchy colour palette is imbued with the rich, vibrant hues of costume jewellery, tweed, lacquer, creamy sofas, and bronze statues.
Style Notes
L’esprit Cambon
Chanel's 31 Le Rouge L'Esprit Cambon collection draws on the maison's colour heritage and Gabrielle Chanel's love for lipstick
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Nestled in the signature refillable glass case inspired by the mirrors of the Rue Cambon staircase, the lipstick bullet now comes in a woven-fabric motif and hydrat-ing formula, enriched with gardenia oil. Chanel 31 Le Rouge Lipstick, R3 550, exclusive to Chanel fragrance & beauty boutiques
