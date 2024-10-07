Expect the same signature double formula composition that we know and love, comprising a hydric phase and lipidic phase, combined in a ratio that mimics the skin’s hydrolipidic film and 22 powerful plant extracts but now all with the added benefit of epigenetics science. Double Serum Generation 9 is inspired by epigenetics, which is the study of the modification of gene expression linked to lifestyle. According to studies, 85% of our genes are affected by our lifestyle and behaviour, while only 15% of ageing occurs naturally. After five years of research and a study carried out on more than 60 homozygous female twins (30 pairs), to observe how twins can age differently (despite having the same genetic make-up), Clarins was able to identify how to prevent gene inhibitors that target specific genes present in fibroblasts, responsible for preserving skin youthfulness and a phenomenon of accelerated ageing known as “Epi-ageing”.
Known for its expertise in plant-based formulation and biological technology, Clarins makes use of the organic Giant Provençal Reed in Double Serum Generation 9 — a plant ingredient that has never been used in cosmetics before. Chosen for its resilience in nature and powerful skin benefits, such as its ability to neutralise 100% of epigenetic modifications linked to lifestyle, the Giant Provençal Reed is hand-picked in the south of France and selected from among 800 plant extracts. Thanks to its resilient nature, Clarins introduces cutting-edge Epi-ageing Defense Technology in the new Double Serum formula that targets signs of ageing caused by lifestyle and environmental factors, improving the skin’s resistance to environmental aggressors and the visible signs of ageing. Now boasting 27 active ingredients, making it the most advanced age-defying serum yet, Double Serum’s 22 powerful plant extracts, including the iconic turmeric extract rich in turmerone that helps to preserve good cellular communication, thus helping stimulate the skin’s five vital functions, are now combined with five new pure active molecules to amplify the serum’s efficacy.
Clarins’ iconic Double Serum returns with a next-gen, ninth iteration inspired by epigenetics
Change your skin’s future with Clarins’ new Double Serum Generation 9 designed to target lifestyle-induced signs of ageing
Image: Supplied
Look forward to a skin future that is brighter (and more youthful looking) thanks to Clarins’ new Double Serum Generation 9. Just when you thought your favourite serum couldn’t get any better — Clarins proves us all wrong with this next-gen version inspired by the science of epigenetics.
With one Double serum sold every four seconds globally, it’s no wonder its iconic name and reputation has stood the test of time. Always looking to innovate, Clarins has reinvented Double Serum’s formula over eight versions, backed by 40 years of age-defying expertise.
Designed to target the natural signs of ageing by boosting the five vital functions that preserve the skin’s youth and beauty, this ninth iteration aims to further futureproof the skin by targeting the signs of ageing caused by lifestyle and environmental factors.
Clarins’ new jewel is the luxury addition your skincare arsenal has been waiting for
Expect the same signature double formula composition that we know and love, comprising a hydric phase and lipidic phase, combined in a ratio that mimics the skin’s hydrolipidic film and 22 powerful plant extracts but now all with the added benefit of epigenetics science. Double Serum Generation 9 is inspired by epigenetics, which is the study of the modification of gene expression linked to lifestyle. According to studies, 85% of our genes are affected by our lifestyle and behaviour, while only 15% of ageing occurs naturally. After five years of research and a study carried out on more than 60 homozygous female twins (30 pairs), to observe how twins can age differently (despite having the same genetic make-up), Clarins was able to identify how to prevent gene inhibitors that target specific genes present in fibroblasts, responsible for preserving skin youthfulness and a phenomenon of accelerated ageing known as “Epi-ageing”.
Known for its expertise in plant-based formulation and biological technology, Clarins makes use of the organic Giant Provençal Reed in Double Serum Generation 9 — a plant ingredient that has never been used in cosmetics before. Chosen for its resilience in nature and powerful skin benefits, such as its ability to neutralise 100% of epigenetic modifications linked to lifestyle, the Giant Provençal Reed is hand-picked in the south of France and selected from among 800 plant extracts. Thanks to its resilient nature, Clarins introduces cutting-edge Epi-ageing Defense Technology in the new Double Serum formula that targets signs of ageing caused by lifestyle and environmental factors, improving the skin’s resistance to environmental aggressors and the visible signs of ageing. Now boasting 27 active ingredients, making it the most advanced age-defying serum yet, Double Serum’s 22 powerful plant extracts, including the iconic turmeric extract rich in turmerone that helps to preserve good cellular communication, thus helping stimulate the skin’s five vital functions, are now combined with five new pure active molecules to amplify the serum’s efficacy.
Image: Supplied
A combination of organic Harungana Extract and pro-collagen peptides for the regeneration of skin firmness and elasticity. Teasel Extract and Horse Chestnut Escin assist with the oxygenation of the skin and encourage microcirculation and cell energy optimisation. Vitamin E and ginger lily extract help to reinforce the skin’s barrier and protect it from radiance loss. Organic leaf of life extract assists with boosting the skin’s hydration and the natural hyaluronic acid production in the skin. Lastly, horse chestnut flower extract and a plant-based squalane nourishes the skin and supports the skin’s hydrolipidic film.
In honour of the launch of Double Serum Generation 9, Clarins also honours the next generation of women who it was created for, with a campaign featuring nine inspirational SA women: Rachel Kolisi, Amanda Dambuza, Carol Bouwer, Gugu Xaba, Deborah Chambers, Ntando Kunene, Thameenah Suleman, Celeste Khumalo and Lesego Mpyana.
Shop Clarins Double Serum Generation 9 (50ml, R1 700) online at clarins.co.za
You might also like....
The art of ageing
Travel luxuries
Chromatic ocean