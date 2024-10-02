The Ardmore Armoured Warriors limited edition silk scarf collection
The seed for the Armoured Warriors collection was planted when Ardmore artists Wiseman Mpofu and Victor Mtshali — having spent time in the bush observing anti-poaching scouts on patrol in a reserve in SA — were compelled to create rhino sculptures drawing on this experience. This spurred on further works by sculptor Alex Shabalala — his collection of abstract rhino sculptures depicted rhinos clad in pangolin, crocodile and tortoise skin like “armoured protection”. These works resembled samurai protective warriors.

Ardmore founder Fée Halsted was inspired to centre the next scarf collection (the second of Ardmore’s limited-edition ranges) on the rhino, as a way to create greater awareness, allowing wearers to do the same, by giving back to a cause that resonates. Care for Wild is the largest orphaned rhino sanctuary in the world and specialises in the rescue, rehabilitation, rewilding and protection of orphaned and injured rhinos.

To create a design that would convey the meaning behind their mission and this collection, designer Catherine Berning drew on Mpofu, Mtshali and Shabalala’s ceramic pieces, as well as the striking “Jabu” wallpaper by renowned textile designers Cole & Son, to weave together the story of the majesty of the rhino.

With only 100 made in each colourway, Ardmore’s limited-edition silk scarves are collectible artworks in themselves. They are also available as pockets squares and necktie sizing.

