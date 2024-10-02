“At Twyg, we want to celebrate fashion that is ecologically, socially and culturally fit for the future. We need to support the leaders, designers and makers involved in ushering in the tomorrow our planet needs,” said founder Jackie May, who launched Twyg in 2018.
“Sustainability is not a trend. It's a fundamental shift in how we think about what we wear, how it is made, and the impact it has on the planet and people.”
Twyg works at the intersection of fashion and sustainability, inspiring and supporting kinder, fairer, inclusive and nature-friendly futures. The Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards is one of its many projects, which include the Slow Fashion Festival, Africa Textile Talks and Confections x Collections.
The Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards are back
Winners will be announced in November
Image: Jay Ryco
Did you know the global fashion industry consumes more energy than the aviation and shipping industries combined? According to the UN's Framework Convention on Climate Change, the production of all clothing people wear contributes to around 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions due to long supply chains and energy-intensive production.
‘There’s no denying the fashion industry has been a major contributor to climate change and biodiversity loss, which means the industry’s sustainability efforts are critical to our planet’s health,’ said influential global management consultancy McKinsey & Company.
With this top of mind and with ongoing climate change, environmental degradation and biodiversity loss, the South African non-profit company Twyg has been hosting its annual Sustainable Fashion Awards for the past six years.
Why you never have anything to wear
Image: Jay Ryco
Twyg was the first to launch sustainable fashion awards in SA. Its awards programme honours local fashion change makers and supports emerging and established designers across accessories, footwear, clothing, tastemakers, activism and other nomination categories. The awards seek to celebrate the leadership, creativity and commitment it takes to innovate fashion with empathy and courage.
Nominations for the 2024 awards closed on September 27 and judging has commenced. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held in Cape Town on November 22. The winner will receive a substantial prize.
This article originally appeared on Sunday Times Lifestyle.
