Creatives:
German pixel-art collective eBoy, Franco-Japanese-Spanish design duo Icinori, Italian artist and illustrator Lorenzo Mattotti, French graphic novelist and illustrator Nicolas de Crécy, and Swiss artist Thomas Ott
Objet
Art and tradition meet in silk
Five diverse creatives were tasked with reimagining the iconic Louis Vuitton four-petal bloom, resulting in a series of unique and intricately detailed silk scarves
