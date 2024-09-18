What do you like about Million Gold?
I live most of the time in the forest in North Carolina. I really love natural scents — what I like most about the new Million Gold is the woodiness of it.
What do you like about the Million Gold bottle design?
It’s really sexy and hefty. Like, if I’m out in the streets late at night and I need a little weapon, I could just hold on to it. In case anybody steps to me, I can be like, “Uh-huh, Million Gold.” It’s substantial and it makes you feel a little fancy. You can put your pinkie up, and I like that. I also like the gold-chain element modelled on the maison’s iconic XL Link necklace. I only wear jewellery that is gold, so when I think of elegance, and especially when I think of Black elegance, I’m always thinking black and gold.
The TV campaign for Million Gold is set to Beyoncé’s Pure/Honey. How does that make you feel?
Well, it’s pretty cool. When they told me on set about the plan to use Pure/Honey, I was like, “Really?” I didn’t believe it. Because here’s the thing: Bey doesn’t say yes to a lot. You’re not just going to play her music, even if you have the money. So, I am really grateful that she said yes. It’s a perfect song... it’s just so creative, brilliant, and reflective in the way that it blends genre — two completely different sounds.
How would you describe the look of the campaign?
It’s really fun, it’s very glossy. There are moments that remind me of the 1970s and the 1980s. And then, there are moments when I feel like a superhero, when we’re on the top of the building overlooking the cityscape. I think it’s incredibly romantic and dreamy in that it looks and feels like what you imagine, in your perfect little vision, of what you look like when you get ready for a night out, but times a hundred. It’s so elevated.
What was it like shooting the campaign with Mert Alas and Manu Cossu?
The shoot was definitely the biggest production I’ve ever been on. The scale was just massive and everyone was such a pro. I was like, “Okay, we in the big leagues now.” Very inspiring.
Meet the face: Moses Sumney
Fashion, music, and artistic expression collide in Rabanne’s new Million Gold fragrance, fronted by Ghanaian- American artist Moses Sumney
Image: Supplied
How do you feel about being the new face of Million Gold?
I had a vision board of what I wanted to do when working in fashion and, believe it or not, a Rabanne fragrance ad was very, very high up there, so it’s a bit of a dream come true.
Rabanne aims to galvanise the next generation to forge a more creative and inclusive future. What values do you share with it?
Creating more opportunities for a diverse range of young people is very important to me. I think my being in this campaign is an example of Rabanne’s commitment to that. It’s a choice that broadens what we expect to see in men’s fragrance and that’s also important to me — to reach out to the next generation of people who might not be the obvious choices, in both the fashion and the music industry. In my work, I’m always trying to make obvious choices, so that we can create opportunities for people.
