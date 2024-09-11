Escape to India in the wearable art that is H&M’s latest collaboration with Kolkata-based designer Anamika Khanna, who has been bringing the subcontinent’s heritage to a global audience since 1998. The Anamika Khanna x H&M collection reimagines traditional Indian cuts such as kurta pyjamas, kaftans, and lungi skirts in Khanna’s signature contemporary and eclectic style that merges sumptuous craftsmanship and hand embroidery with a stylish nonchalance. Expect ankle-skimming and high-waisted skirts, capes, flowing dresses, sporty jacquard suiting, and midriff-baring tailored jackets, as well as earrings and cuffs made in India from reclaimed metal. Available exclusively in-store at Gateway, Durban, and online on Superbalist. superbalist.com
Style Notes
The art of India
H&M’s latest collaboration with Kolkata-based designer Anamika Khanna is a collection of wearable art that brings the subcontinent’s heritage to a global audience
Image: Supplied
Escape to India in the wearable art that is H&M’s latest collaboration with Kolkata-based designer Anamika Khanna, who has been bringing the subcontinent’s heritage to a global audience since 1998. The Anamika Khanna x H&M collection reimagines traditional Indian cuts such as kurta pyjamas, kaftans, and lungi skirts in Khanna’s signature contemporary and eclectic style that merges sumptuous craftsmanship and hand embroidery with a stylish nonchalance. Expect ankle-skimming and high-waisted skirts, capes, flowing dresses, sporty jacquard suiting, and midriff-baring tailored jackets, as well as earrings and cuffs made in India from reclaimed metal. Available exclusively in-store at Gateway, Durban, and online on Superbalist. superbalist.com
