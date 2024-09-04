Embodied authority
Kamala Harris and the politics of appearance
Despite advances on equality, looks remain a thorny issue for black women particularly
By now you may have read about the debate over the racial identity of Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party candidate for US president. As I had hoped, when the question about her race came up in a CNN interview recently, she brushed it off as something not worth engaging with. “Next question, please,” she told journalist Dana Bash when the latter questioned her about her opponent Donald Trump’s accusation that she only “turned black” to run for president.
Unfortunately for Harris, as a woman — and a black woman at that — something she may not be able to brush off as easily is how she presents in public. Even though she has a style that “works for her”, as per one writer for Harper’s Bazaar, she will be scrutinised for her style choices. Few women in public life can’t escape this.
New York Times fashion editor Vanessa Friedman writes that Harris “has stepped into the spotlight … with a high-wattage smile, a pop culture boost and a cascade of endorsements. Suddenly everything about her seems to have been electrified, except one thing — her clothes.”
She adds: “Ms Harris has appeared (at campaign events) in the neutral pantsuits she adopted as her vice-presidential uniform, in shades of black, dark blue, burgundy and beige, with the occasional jolt of salmon pink or baby blue … For the past four years, that was the perfect camouflage of the country’s No 2 executive: sombre, deferential, kind of dull. But does it look presidential?”
