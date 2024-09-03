Since being founded in 1966 by late Spanish fashion designer Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo — better known as Paco Rabanne — Rabanne has been the epitome of rebellious creativity, disruptive ingenuity and fashion-forward cool with its use of unconventional materials (metal and plastic) that gave its garments a unique, bold and futuristic identity — something that hadn’t been seen in fashion at that time.

That same audacious, disruptive spirit extended into the house’s venture into fragrance, creating some of the world’s most iconic scents — namely 1 Million launched in 2008.

Almost two decades later, Rabanne welcomes a new era of 1 Million with the launch of Million Gold Eau De Parfum Intense For Him and Million Gold For Her, two scents that celebrate self-confidence, flamboyance and empowerment.

Million Gold Eau De Parfum Intense For Him is packaged in a take on the instantly recognisable 1 Million gold ingot, while there's a new crystalline bottle for Million Gold For Her. Drawing inspiration from Rabanne´s fashion legacy, both come dressed with the signature Rabanne XL Link.