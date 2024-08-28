Comète, a Les Exclusifs De Chanel fragrance
Comète, a Les Exclusifs De Chanel fragrance
Image: Supplied

Comète, a Les Exclusifs De Chanel fragrance, is inspired by the star and comet, Gabrielle Chanel’s favourite symbols, and the Chanel Diamond Comète necklace, playing with the idea of stardust by mimicking how the necklace circles the neck. Powdery and floral, the scent has notes of cherry blossom, heliotrope, iris extract, and musk. Chanel Comète Les Exclusifs De Chanel EDP 200ml, R8 710 exclusive to Chanel boutique.

