Comète, a Les Exclusifs De Chanel fragrance, is inspired by the star and comet, Gabrielle Chanel’s favourite symbols, and the Chanel Diamond Comète necklace, playing with the idea of stardust by mimicking how the necklace circles the neck. Powdery and floral, the scent has notes of cherry blossom, heliotrope, iris extract, and musk. Chanel Comète Les Exclusifs De Chanel EDP 200ml, R8 710 exclusive to Chanel boutique.
Style Notes
Wish upon a cométe
Playing with the idea of stardust, this exclusive Chanel fragrance is powdery and floral with notes of cherry blossom and musk
Image: Supplied
