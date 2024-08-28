Eau Thermale Avène Vitamin Activ Cg Radiance Corrector Serum
Eau Thermale Avène Vitamin Activ Cg Radiance Corrector Serum
Image: Supplied

Wrinkles and dull complexions don’t stand a chance against Eau Thermale Avène’s new skincare solution. With a silky texture that imparts an immediate glow, the Vitamin Activ Cg Radiance Corrector Serum is formulated with three powerful active ingredients, namely dermatological vitamin C; concentrated niacinamide, which repairs and prolongs the youthfulness of cells; and Bakuchiol, a plant-based alternative to retinol. Eau Thermale Avène Vitamin Activ Cg Radiance Corrector Serum 30ml, R769.95

