Global leader in luxury men's wear Zegna has unveiled its Oasi Lino collection, featuring global ambassador Mads Mikkelsen. The campaign sees the renowned actor in a variety of serene locations wearing the Oasi Lino collection.
Mikkelsen’s appointment as Zegna’s global ambassador sees him lead the Italian brand’s 232 community of visionaries, who are united by a commitment to excellence and bold decision-making.
Debuted during Zegna’s L’Oasi di Lino Summer 2024 Fashion Show in Milan, the Oasi Lino collection embodies artistic director Alessandro Sartori’s vision of lightness for the season through relaxed silhouettes and a colour palette inspired by the natural world.
Zegna’s fabric-making expertise is showcased in the collection, which begins in the French region of Normandy, where the world’s finest flax fibres are sourced. From here, fibres are transported to Italy and transformed into an array of exquisite Oasi Lino fabrics.
All Oasi Lino fabrics are crafted from flax fibres that Zegna commits to certifying as 100% traceable from 2024: making the collection the latest development in the brand’s Road to Traceability project.
Inspired by the founding values of Oasi Zegna natural territory — the 100km² home of Zegna’s values in the Italian Alps — the Road to Traceability initiative draws on the legacy of environmental and societal consciousness that has been at the heart of the brand for over a century. Since 1910, Oasi Zegna has been reforested with more than 500,000 trees and counting, transforming it into a thriving and biodiverse ecosystem.
“I am really proud to continue my collaboration with Zegna and to be the global ambassador of the new Oasi Lino SS24 collection. Zegna is the leader in the production of fine fabrics and global excellence in men's wear. Their commitment with Oasi Lino towards sustainability and traceability is extraordinary. Oasi fibres are the epitome of the highest craftsmanship that goes into every Zegna product. The philosophy and values of Zegna are the reason it is such an inspiring brand,” says Mikkelsen, Zegna's global ambassador
Inspired by Oasi Zegna and a selection of locations that reflect the Oasi Lino collection’s lifestyle focus, the campaign sees Mikkelsen styled wearing iconic Zegna staples — including the Alba Overshirt, Triple Stitch Espadrilles and the new Orizzonte [Italian for horizon] II Sunglasses. This iconic Zegna Eyewear style is named after the panoramic mountaintop views in the brand’s scenic natural territory.
The campaign follows Mikkelsen as he searches for an Oasi Zegna in the world, a place where slowing down and disconnecting from city life is the most important task at hand, and living life offline becomes the ultimate luxury.
