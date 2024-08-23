Global leader in luxury men's wear Zegna has unveiled its Oasi Lino collection, featuring global ambassador Mads Mikkelsen. The campaign sees the renowned actor in a variety of serene locations wearing the Oasi Lino collection.

Mikkelsen’s appointment as Zegna’s global ambassador sees him lead the Italian brand’s 232 community of visionaries, who are united by a commitment to excellence and bold decision-making.

Debuted during Zegna’s L’Oasi di Lino Summer 2024 Fashion Show in Milan, the Oasi Lino collection embodies artistic director Alessandro Sartori’s vision of lightness for the season through relaxed silhouettes and a colour palette inspired by the natural world.

Zegna’s fabric-making expertise is showcased in the collection, which begins in the French region of Normandy, where the world’s finest flax fibres are sourced. From here, fibres are transported to Italy and transformed into an array of exquisite Oasi Lino fabrics.

All Oasi Lino fabrics are crafted from flax fibres that Zegna commits to certifying as 100% traceable from 2024: making the collection the latest development in the brand’s Road to Traceability project.