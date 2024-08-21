Bundle up in your favourite Polo knit with the knowledge that it is now made with 100% locally farmed and fully biodegradable merino wool. Created in collaboration with Northern Cape farmer Stefan Gerber, Polo’s new Merino Wool AW24 collection is a farm-to-closet project that considers the life cycle of clothing and its ecological impact. Using merino wool not only for its warmth and comfort but also for its sustainability and capacity to embody a truly circular design, production is kept completely local and traceable. Inspired by the hues of the Karoo landscape, classic knitwear staples such as quarter-zip jerseys, crew-neck sweaters, cardigans, wool-ribbed sweaters, and beanies come in ecru, navy, charcoal, sand, and chocolate-melange colourways. polo.co.za
Style Notes
Conscious coziness
Polo’s new Merino Wool AW24 collection is a farm-to-closet project that considers the life cycle of clothing and its ecological impact
Image: Supplied
Bundle up in your favourite Polo knit with the knowledge that it is now made with 100% locally farmed and fully biodegradable merino wool. Created in collaboration with Northern Cape farmer Stefan Gerber, Polo’s new Merino Wool AW24 collection is a farm-to-closet project that considers the life cycle of clothing and its ecological impact. Using merino wool not only for its warmth and comfort but also for its sustainability and capacity to embody a truly circular design, production is kept completely local and traceable. Inspired by the hues of the Karoo landscape, classic knitwear staples such as quarter-zip jerseys, crew-neck sweaters, cardigans, wool-ribbed sweaters, and beanies come in ecru, navy, charcoal, sand, and chocolate-melange colourways. polo.co.za
You might also like....
Play big
Code green
Adidas X Wales Bonner reimagine archival looks from the 1970s to the 1990s