South African artist Hylton Nel was the cat’s meow at Dior’s Men SS25 show as larger-than-life renditions of the 83-year-old Karoo-based artist’s famous ceramic cat sculptures graced the runway. Inspired by his witty visual language and artful use of clay and glazes, Dior Homme creative director Kim Jones’s friend-ship with Nel birthed a masterful fusion of fashion and art as the collection wove in ceramic elements with Nel’s signature doodles reimagined as fabric prints. dior.com
Style Notes
Ceramic couture
A masterful fusion of fashion highlighting the work of SA conceptual artist Hylton Nel at Dior’s Men Spring/Summer 2025 show
Image: Supplied
South African artist Hylton Nel was the cat’s meow at Dior’s Men SS25 show as larger-than-life renditions of the 83-year-old Karoo-based artist’s famous ceramic cat sculptures graced the runway. Inspired by his witty visual language and artful use of clay and glazes, Dior Homme creative director Kim Jones’s friend-ship with Nel birthed a masterful fusion of fashion and art as the collection wove in ceramic elements with Nel’s signature doodles reimagined as fabric prints. dior.com
You might also like....
The art of Cartier
Five Capucines bags reimagined as pieces of art
Serpenti in art