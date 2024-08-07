SA artist Hylton Nel was the star of the Dior Men's SS25 show
South African artist Hylton Nel was the cat’s meow at Dior’s Men SS25 show as larger-than-life renditions of the 83-year-old Karoo-based artist’s famous ceramic cat sculptures graced the runway. Inspired by his witty visual language and artful use of clay and glazes, Dior Homme creative director Kim Jones’s friend-ship with Nel birthed a masterful fusion of fashion and art as the collection wove in ceramic elements with Nel’s signature doodles reimagined as fabric prints. dior.com

