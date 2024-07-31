Take an olfactory journey to a remote forest with Maison Crivelli’s captivating scent Oud Maracujá, which marries the woody richness of oud with luminous, tropical fruitiness. Inspired by a passionfruit tasting in a forest filled with oud wood and created by perfumer Jordi Fernández, this is the best of both worlds for lovers of oud scent profiles and those new to the category — it has a balanced yet contrasting composition with notes of passionfruit, Turkish rose, saffron, oud, vanilla, benzoin, Indonesian patchouli, leather, and Akigalawood.
Maison Crivelli Oud Maracujá Extrait De Parfum 50ml, R4 710, skins.co.za
Woody richness: Oud Maracujá
The captivating scent marries the oud profile with a tropical fruitiness
