Maison Crivelli Oud Maracujá Extrait De Parfum
Take an olfactory journey to a remote forest with Maison Crivelli’s captivating scent Oud Maracujá, which marries the woody richness of oud with luminous, tropical fruitiness. Inspired by a passionfruit tasting in a forest filled with oud wood and created by perfumer Jordi Fernández, this is the best of both worlds for lovers of oud scent profiles and those new to the category — it has a balanced yet contrasting composition with notes of passionfruit, Turkish rose, saffron, oud, vanilla, benzoin, Indonesian patchouli, leather, and Akigalawood.

Maison Crivelli Oud Maracujá Extrait De Parfum 50ml, R4 710, skins.co.za

