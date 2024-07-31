Cult Korean brand Laneige, founded in 1994, has finally launched locally — and the timing could not be more perfect. Laneige’s beloved moisture-retaining formulas make for the ideal winter arsenal, focusing on healthy, flawless-looking skin, strengthening the skin’s barrier and leaving it with a radiant glow. With powerful active ingredients and textures that sound good enough to eat — berries, vanilla, white tea leaf, and cream — the brand has a strong focus on sustainability, with recyclable packaging and plastic-reducing refills.
Available online or in-store from ARC and SkiNcolab, located at We Are Egg, Rosebank. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Vanilla 20ml, R490; Laneige Water Sleeping Mask with Squalane 70ml, R670; Laneige Cream Skin Cerapep-tide Toner & Moisturiser 170ml, R670, skincolab.co.za, arcstore.co.za
Style Notes
Brand to know: Laneige
Laneige's beloved moisture-retaining formulas make for the ideal winter arsenal
Image: Supplied
