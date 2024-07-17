Chanel 2023/24 Métiers d’Art Collection campaign
Chanel 2023/24 Métiers d’Art Collection campaign
Image: Supplied

If you’ve ever needed motivation to add some tweed to your wardrobe, look no further than the latest Chanel 2023/24 Métiers d’Art Collection campaign, shot by Mikael Jansson and featuring models Lulu Tenney, Loli-Bahia, and Alaato Jazyper. A visual feast of juicy pops of colour and detailed craftsman-ship, it reimagines the tweed suit and brings to life the spirit of the Métiers d’Art show held in Manchester, inspired by the 1960s, music, and elegance. Featuring suits, coats, jackets adorned with camellia accessories by Lemarié, and tweed caps crafted by milliner Maison Michel, the campaign showcases the diversity of tweed with vibrant hues such as apple green, tangerine orange, and butter yellow. chanel.com

