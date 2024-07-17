If you’ve ever needed motivation to add some tweed to your wardrobe, look no further than the latest Chanel 2023/24 Métiers d’Art Collection campaign, shot by Mikael Jansson and featuring models Lulu Tenney, Loli-Bahia, and Alaato Jazyper. A visual feast of juicy pops of colour and detailed craftsman-ship, it reimagines the tweed suit and brings to life the spirit of the Métiers d’Art show held in Manchester, inspired by the 1960s, music, and elegance. Featuring suits, coats, jackets adorned with camellia accessories by Lemarié, and tweed caps crafted by milliner Maison Michel, the campaign showcases the diversity of tweed with vibrant hues such as apple green, tangerine orange, and butter yellow. chanel.com
Style Notes
Tweed art
A visual feast of juicy pops of colour and detailed craftsman-ship, the latest Chanel 2023/24 Métiers d’Art Collection campaign reimagines the tweed suit
Image: Supplied
If you’ve ever needed motivation to add some tweed to your wardrobe, look no further than the latest Chanel 2023/24 Métiers d’Art Collection campaign, shot by Mikael Jansson and featuring models Lulu Tenney, Loli-Bahia, and Alaato Jazyper. A visual feast of juicy pops of colour and detailed craftsman-ship, it reimagines the tweed suit and brings to life the spirit of the Métiers d’Art show held in Manchester, inspired by the 1960s, music, and elegance. Featuring suits, coats, jackets adorned with camellia accessories by Lemarié, and tweed caps crafted by milliner Maison Michel, the campaign showcases the diversity of tweed with vibrant hues such as apple green, tangerine orange, and butter yellow. chanel.com
You might also like....
Code green
So next season: Futuristic fashion with Black Coffee
Brand to know: BeachCult