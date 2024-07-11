With Nedbank MiGoals Premium, “premium” is no longer reserved for a select few. This pioneering account was designed with the idea of giving more people the chance to enjoy the premium lifestyle and everything that comes with it — and, thanks to the bank’s pioneering collaboration with Mantsho, this includes designer apparel and accessories for him and her.
Mantsho — Sesotho for “Black is Beautiful” — was founded by acclaimed fashion designer Palesa Mokubung in 2004. It’s become internationally renowned for its bold, confident and culturally rich designs that celebrate Mokubung’s African heritage.
“The Mantsho partnership is incredibly exciting for us,” says Buli Ndlovu, executive head of marketing for retail and business banking at Nedbank.
“As Mantsho is a high-end, award-winning fashion brand, a lot of people weren’t able to access its iconic pieces. So, taking inspiration from our Nedbank MiGoals Premium account ... we’ve created a fashion line that brings premium access to more people.”
Fittingly called “Now More People Can Premium”, this first-of-its-kind fashion collection comprises accessories, T-shirts and kimono dresses — all made in SA from locally sourced fabrics.
Each of the items — many of which are unisex — represents a contemporary take on high fashion with an SA flair, giving shoppers a chance to own a statement piece that embodies cultural pride and sophistication.
“This collection is designed to be more than just apparel — it’s about enhancing the lifestyle of Nedbank MiGoals Premium account holders. [We’ve aimed] to make luxury and high fashion accessible, helping customers express their personal style and aspirations confidently. The collection supports a lifestyle where elegance and ambition go hand in hand, enabling our clients to present their best selves to the world,” says Mokubung.
‘South African fashion continues to push creative boundaries, and this [collaboration] is a great embodiment of this. A fashion line inspired by the Nedbank MiGoals Premium account is unexpected and interesting, and we loved the challenge of bringing this concept to life,’ says Ndlovu.
The “Now More People Can Premium” collection is exclusively available on the Avo SuperShop. This hyper-personalised shopping platform features a wide range of SA’s favourite brands across shopping, takeaways, groceries and more in a single, secure space.
With a huge discount of 30% available to Nedbank MiGoals Premium account holders, the idea that “Now More People Can Premium” has never rung truer — and owning an iconic Mantsho piece has never been easier.
This article was sponsored by Nedbank.