With Nedbank MiGoals Premium, “premium” is no longer reserved for a select few. This pioneering account was designed with the idea of giving more people the chance to enjoy the premium lifestyle and everything that comes with it — and, thanks to the bank’s pioneering collaboration with Mantsho, this includes designer apparel and accessories for him and her.

Mantsho — Sesotho for “Black is Beautiful” — was founded by acclaimed fashion designer Palesa Mokubung in 2004. It’s become internationally renowned for its bold, confident and culturally rich designs that celebrate Mokubung’s African heritage.

“The Mantsho partnership is incredibly exciting for us,” says Buli Ndlovu, executive head of marketing for retail and business banking at Nedbank.

“As Mantsho is a high-end, award-winning fashion brand, a lot of people weren’t able to access its iconic pieces. So, taking inspiration from our Nedbank MiGoals Premium account ... we’ve created a fashion line that brings premium access to more people.”