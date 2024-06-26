Wang Yibo for the Lacoste "Play Big" campaign
Wang Yibo for the Lacoste "Play Big" campaign
Image: Supplied

Art and fashion collide in Lacoste’s new “Play Big” campaign, which sees the brand’s iconic crocodile reimagined as a larger-than-life work of art alongside six ambassadors — tennis champions Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams, actors Pierre Niney and Ahn Hyo-seop, singer and model Jeon Somi, and artist Wang Yibo. Contemporary artists Imruh Asha and Ibby Njoya, photographer Willy Vanderperre, and musician Antonio Sánchez have merged engineering, textile art, and craftsmanship to create an 8m-long Lacoste crocodile that sits 3m high. Celebrating the brand’s tennis heritage and creativity, the sculpture is crafted from traditional tennis fabrics such as mesh, cotton polo, and knitwear. lacoste.com

