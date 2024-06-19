Origins Dr. Andrew Weil Mega-Mushroom Restorative Skin Concentrate
Origins Dr. Andrew Weil Mega-Mushroom Restorative Skin Concentrate
Image: Supplied

We’re not ones to gatekeep and neither is Mother Nature — one of her best-kept secrets comes bottled in Origin’s powerhouse Mega-Mushroom range, which helps soothe, restore, and fortify skin. Harnessing the magic of medicinal mushrooms such as reishi, fermented chaga, and tremella, the Restorative Skin Concentrate with a Phyto-Powered Barrier Defense Complex lets you say bye-bye to irritated, sensitive skin. It strengthens and supports the skin’s barrier while leaving it super hydrated and luminous.

Origins Dr. Andrew Weil Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion
Origins Dr. Andrew Weil Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion
Image: Supplied

Add the watery texture of the Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion for extra support, used after cleansing and even after shaving to soothe razor burn and ingrowns. Origins Dr. Andrew Weil Mega- Mushroom Restorative Skin Concentrate 30ml, R1 200; Origins Dr. Andrew Weil Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion 200ml, R670, arcstore.co.za

