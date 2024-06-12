Ephymol Spring/Summer 2024 collection
Ephymol Spring/Summer 2024 collection
Image: Eunice Driver for SA Fashion Week

Ephymol’s recent collection, shown at SA Fashion Week, gave the green light to the hue du jour. Taking inspiration from the Prince era, the collection was an artful display of tailoring prowess, Middle Eastern-inspired draping, and shades of green as a symbol of rebirth. “This season, suit pants are wider and jackets are boxy silhouettes with longer lengths. Think double-breasted jackets with wide lapels, really going back to that Miami Vice look and feel of the 1980s. We’re also doing collarless jackets that don’t have a lapel, creating more of a sport-edge look. Suits are more vibrant in terms of fabrics: brocade, gothic suits — there’s more fun, edginess, and playfulness than with your normal grey or brown suit,” said designer, Ephraim Molingoana.

You might also like....

SA Fashion Week and the beauty of diversity

The Spring/Summer 2024 season features new partnerships, a Southern African connection and continued collaboration
Fashion & Grooming
1 month ago

Brand to know: Sinchui

We chat to local designer and SA Fashion Week x Mr Price Scouting Menswear winner Robyn Agulhas about her trailblazing sports-inspired streetwear ...
Fashion & Grooming
4 months ago

From Africa, with love

Merchants on Long has now added the Tongoro and Wanda Lephoto brands to its best in luxury African design portfolio
Fashion & Grooming
6 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X