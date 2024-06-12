Ephymol’s recent collection, shown at SA Fashion Week, gave the green light to the hue du jour. Taking inspiration from the Prince era, the collection was an artful display of tailoring prowess, Middle Eastern-inspired draping, and shades of green as a symbol of rebirth. “This season, suit pants are wider and jackets are boxy silhouettes with longer lengths. Think double-breasted jackets with wide lapels, really going back to that Miami Vice look and feel of the 1980s. We’re also doing collarless jackets that don’t have a lapel, creating more of a sport-edge look. Suits are more vibrant in terms of fabrics: brocade, gothic suits — there’s more fun, edginess, and playfulness than with your normal grey or brown suit,” said designer, Ephraim Molingoana.
Style notes
Code green
Ephymol’s latest collection is a symbol of rebirth
Image: Eunice Driver for SA Fashion Week
