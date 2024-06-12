In true Clarins’ fashion, the Precious range does not disappoint when it comes to French savoir-faire, plant-based solutions and innovative, state-of-the art biological technology that have always been a core part of the brand since its founding in 1954 by Jacques Courtin-Clarins. Drawing from the power of nature, the Precious range is extra special as it harnesses the rarity and preciousness of the Queen of the Night orchid, a remarkable flower that blooms only once a year in moonlight and is known for its ability to reawaken and stimulate the skin’s longevity protein, Foxo, which is naturally present in the skin cells.
Image: Supplied
If you’re anything like us, news about a new ultra-luxurious skincare range hitting the SA market never gets old. So when premium French skincare brand, Clarins, unveiled its new five-piece Precious skincare range, promising youthful-looking skin, which is visibly firmer, smoother and radiant in just seven days, our interest was piqued and we were ready to clear up space on our vanity tables to house this resplendent, display-worthy collection.
We know that looks aren’t everything, but this packaging is difficult to tear your attention from and the best part is that it puts sustainable luxury at the forefront. With sleek, sculpted lines and a high-shine, golden finish made to resemble a piece of jewellery, the packaging of the Precious range houses formulas made from 90% of ingredients of natural origin and is made to be fully recyclable with paper sourced from sustainably managed forests.
So now that your eyes have had a chance to take in all its visual attributes, let’s get into the formulation technology goodness that we love.
Pro-collagen banking
In true Clarins’ fashion, the Precious range does not disappoint when it comes to French savoir-faire, plant-based solutions and innovative, state-of-the art biological technology that have always been a core part of the brand since its founding in 1954 by Jacques Courtin-Clarins. Drawing from the power of nature, the Precious range is extra special as it harnesses the rarity and preciousness of the Queen of the Night orchid, a remarkable flower that blooms only once a year in moonlight and is known for its ability to reawaken and stimulate the skin’s longevity protein, Foxo, which is naturally present in the skin cells.
Using a cryoextraction process, the Queen of the Night flower is responsibly handpicked in Brittany, western France, once it reaches its full molecular peak and immediately frozen and treated at minus 196°C to preserve its active molecules and essence to create the Moonlight Flower CryoExtract. The power of this rare flower is further enhanced with the addition of a trio of peptides with regenerating and rebuilding properties, creating a new complex of ingredients with the power to prevent and correct the signs of ageing.
Blending sumptuous textures, a unique fragrance created in Grasse and sensorial techniques that incorporate Clarins’ professional art of touch, the Precious range is accompanied by an equally precious ritual experience. With each product accompanied by a luxurious application tool, the experience starts from cleansing with the La Mousse Douce Nettoyante, a luxurious, foaming cleanser that provides a gentle cleanse while boosting the skin’s hydration and radiance. Lift and redefine facial contours and illuminate the skin with the Le Serum, with its soft cream-gel texture applied after cleansing. Follow this up with the La Crème Yeux that lifts the eye contour and restores its youthful appearance with the added sensorial benefit of a cooling metal applicator to massage, de-puff and cool the eye area. The ritual is completed with the La Crème, a creamy, velvety, moisturiser that renews the skin’s youthful appearance and is also available in a nourishing, rich formula for added hydration for drier skin types. The ritual experience is further enhanced by the L’Outil De Massage tool, modelled on the anatomy of the hand, it can be used to massage the contours of the face and elevate the entire application process.
The Clarins Precious skincare range is available to shop online at clarins.co.za and at select Woolworths stores (V&A Waterfront, Sandton City, Gateway and later at Eastgate).
Clarins Precious La Mousse Douce Nettoyante 125ml, R1 610; Clarins Precious Le Serum 30ml, R6 520; Clarins Precious La Crème Yeux 15ml, R2 710; Clarins Precious La Crème 50ml, R6 520
Clarins Precious L’Outil De Massage, R1 015
