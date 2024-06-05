This Father’s Day, on June 19, treat the father figure in your life with something special. These ideas can help you find the perfect gift.
Flex'it ring by Fope
The Flex’it blue-sapphire ring is by popular Italian fine-jewellery brand Fope. Part of the Souls collection, it celebrates love in all its forms. The ring is available in a variety of precious stones, each with their own meaning — the blue sapphire in this version symbolises wisdom. From R30,000, charlesgreig.co.za
The Franc Elis Autumn/Winter 2024 (AW24) collection
Men's wear designer Franc Elis’s AW24 collection featured sharp tailored coats and textured suits perfect for the chilly season. With a design ethos that extendsmilitary styling, this collection boasts utilitarian details with hints of chic Asian influences for stylish workwear. francelis.com
Gifts for the discerning father
An eclectic selection of goodies, from bespoke jewellery to electric boats, to make dad feel special
Image: Supplied
This Father’s Day, on June 19, treat the father figure in your life with something special. These ideas can help you find the perfect gift.
Flex'it ring by Fope
The Flex’it blue-sapphire ring is by popular Italian fine-jewellery brand Fope. Part of the Souls collection, it celebrates love in all its forms. The ring is available in a variety of precious stones, each with their own meaning — the blue sapphire in this version symbolises wisdom. From R30,000, charlesgreig.co.za
The Franc Elis Autumn/Winter 2024 (AW24) collection
Men's wear designer Franc Elis’s AW24 collection featured sharp tailored coats and textured suits perfect for the chilly season. With a design ethos that extendsmilitary styling, this collection boasts utilitarian details with hints of chic Asian influences for stylish workwear. francelis.com
Image: Eunice Driver for SA Fashion Week
Chimi eyewear
Launched in Stockholm in 2016 with the mission to “inspire the capturing of every aspect of modern active life”, Chimi exploded onto SA’s lifestyle scene in December 2023 with a beautiful store in the Cape Town CBD that has attracted almost as much attention as the eyewear. The brand ethos around wearability, innovation and longevity shines through in a wide, competitively priced product range. chimi-online.com
Image: Supplied
Meisterstück The Origin Collection Solitaire Legrand Fountain Pen
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar may have secured Wes Anderson his first Oscar, but his vivid style is the most recognisable in contemporary cinema and probably the most influential and imitated across other media. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Meisterstück, Montblanc deployed Anderson to animate the story of the quintessential writing instrument through his characteristic planimetric compositions, narrative style and deadpan dialogue delivered in this instance by Anderson himself along with familiar collaborators Jason Schwartzman and Rupert Friend. You could give a gift card for Father’s Day and let dad wait for the Anderson-designed Schreiberling (The Scribbler) to drop in 2025 or surprise him with a magnificent masterpiece inspired by an unreleased design from the Montblanc archive. The Meisterstück The Origin Collection Solitaire Legrand Fountain Pen features a gold-coated cap and barrel with coral-coloured lacquer inlay in radiant Art Deco style infused with modern flair. The solid gold nib of this jubilee edition is engraved with number 100, and the years 1924 and 2024.
Fountain pen, R55,000, also available in rollerball and ballpoint models, montblanc.com, 021-421-5015 or 011-666-2804.
Image: Supplied
Porsche sounds
The Porsche 911 GT3 is one of the world’s best-sounding cars with a naturally aspirated 4l six-cylinder engine that howls to a 9,000rpm redline.
If you can’t afford the R3.9m car, a 911 Soundbar can be the next best thing. Made from an original Porsche GT3 exhaust system, the 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro goes from zero to goosebumps in a single sound curve. It pumps out 300 watts and comes with 4K compatible HDMI ports, Bluetooth 5.0 and a Virtual Surround System.
Limited to just 500 pieces worldwide and priced at £8,300 (R195,000), it could be the ideal gift for the petrol head father who has everything. It is available at www.porsche-design.com
Image: Supplied
Nautical electrical
If dad is into yachting, then there’s no shortage of useful and cool stuff to buy, from clothing to navigation tech. Or you could buy him a boat.
We love electric boats, especially for leisure boating on rivers and dams. Rand Boats has a range of social, sports and pleasure vessels that you can order with an electric motor that provides ample range for a day on the water. Prices are reasonable, starting from €39,900 (R796,000) for the Breeze 22 social boat with an outboard. You’ll pay more for the electric models, including the fabulous Leisure 28, the perfect option for a family day out on the water. www.randboats.com
Image: Supplied
The Fujifilm GFX100S II
The Fujifilm GFX100S II is a stellar gift for the photography-loving father. This compact powerhouse packs a large format sensor nearly 1.7 times bigger than full-frame, delivering exquisite tonal expression and three-dimensional rendering. The 102MP CMOS II sensor, paired with the new X-Processor 5, enables superior autofocus capabilities with AI-based subject detection. Boasting an impressive ISO 80 normal sensitivity, it captures images with remarkable dynamic range and low noise. With a blistering 7.0 fps continuous shooting speed and up to eight stops of in-body image stabilisation, the GFX100S II excels in both stills and 4K/30P video. Its pixel shift multi-shot mode lets you generate awe-inspiring 400MP images, perfect for printing wall-worthy masterpieces. Lightweight yet mighty, this camera empowers dads to explore large-format photography with unparalleled mobility and image quality. fujifilm-x.com/global
Image: Supplied
Daniel Marshall humidor
For the cigar-loving dad, a Daniel Marshall humidor is an object of beauty and craftsmanship. The DM Precious Burl humidor is an autographed limited-edition humidor with four lift-out trays and a compartment at the bottom for boxes, and it can hold up to 500 cigars. The interior is Spanish cedar and it has 24kt gold plated hinges and locks. It comes with a coffee-table book celebrating 38 years of Daniel Marshall. danielmarshallshop.com
Image: Supplied
Vilafonte Series C 2021
Having received the highest rating for an SA red wine from The Wine Advocate (99 points), Vilafonte’s Series C 2021 needs little introduction. A sumptuous and measured blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, malbec and cabernet franc — 22 months in French oak have given rise to a real beauty. Hints of sandalwood, tobacco and plum give way to silky tannins and exceptional length. Enjoy now or cellar for two decades or more. Limited availability from selected retailers for R1,990 a bottle.
Image: Supplied
Minotti furniture
The 2024 Minotti collection introduces new indoor and outdoor furnishing pieces backed by renewed creativity with sculptural and architectural shapes and nuanced colours. Included is the Emmi armchair by Hannes Peer design. Paying homage to the generous and comfortable armchairs of the 1970s, it reflects Minotti’s manufacturing know-how. Refined craftsmanship meets haute-couture sophistication for an ultra-enveloping seat perfect for moments of relaxation. www.minotti.com
Image: Supplied
You might also like....
15 gift ideas for Father’s Day
Gift guide: give your dad the gift of wellness this Father’s Day
13 décor gift ideas for Father’s Day