Satisfy your taste for luxury accessories and award-winning wines at Okapi’s new standalone store at the beloved Anthonij Rupert Wine Farm in Franschhoek. A brand that prides itself on eco-conscious luxury shopping, ethical sourcing, and timeless design, Okapi partners perfectly with the farm’s dedication to preserving nature and encouraging eco-friendly practices. Tucked away in the historic, newly refurbished manor house, the boutique is a retail wonderland with custom carpets, curved shelving, and marble tables. Savour a one-of-a-kind shopping experience elevated by the estate’s signature bubbly and nougat pairing and shop items such as the new, limited-edition rattan Nambi clutch, Aja pouch, and Yemaja bag, made locally from ethically sourced leather. okapi.com
style notes
ONE TO WATCH: OKAPI IN THE KAAP
The brand prides itself on eco-conscious luxury shopping, ethical sourcing, and timeless design
Image: Supplied
Satisfy your taste for luxury accessories and award-winning wines at Okapi’s new standalone store at the beloved Anthonij Rupert Wine Farm in Franschhoek. A brand that prides itself on eco-conscious luxury shopping, ethical sourcing, and timeless design, Okapi partners perfectly with the farm’s dedication to preserving nature and encouraging eco-friendly practices. Tucked away in the historic, newly refurbished manor house, the boutique is a retail wonderland with custom carpets, curved shelving, and marble tables. Savour a one-of-a-kind shopping experience elevated by the estate’s signature bubbly and nougat pairing and shop items such as the new, limited-edition rattan Nambi clutch, Aja pouch, and Yemaja bag, made locally from ethically sourced leather. okapi.com
You might also like....
From Africa, with love
Serpenti in art
Immerse yourself into Atelier Saint VII