Wide-brim hat, Navigator-frame sunglasses, Dionysus GG Supreme shoulder bag, Porter cabin trolley, all Gucci.
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Soft neutrals and warm metallics elevate covetable travel essentials

Wide-brim hat, R9 400;

Navigator-frame sunglasses, R7 980;

Dionysus GG Supreme shoulder bag, R31 600;

Porter cabin trolley, R58 800, all Gucci

Stockist

Gucci 010 442 5252

Production: Sahil Harilal

• From the November edition of Wanted, 2023.

