Get your wallets ready and clear some closet space because now you’ll be able to add some of Olivier Rousteing’s designs to your wardrobe — Balmain has opened its first flagship boutique store in the country. Located in Sandton City’s Diamond Walk, the 243m2 space features the luxury fashion house’s signature “New French Style” design aesthetic created by founder Pierre Balmain more than 75 years ago. Expect to shop pieces that embody the distinct Balmain silhouette, style, and attitude while highlighting craftsmanship inspired by its rich Parisian heritage.

From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.

