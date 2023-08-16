It’s not the first time we’ve seen this in fashion. Back in 2011, Japanese designer Kunihiko Morinaga presented out-of-focus patterns, stitching and decorative fabric elements of this ilk. But now, more than then, it’s an aesthetic that seems fit for the moment.
Pixel puzzles and prints fit for the moment
Fashion’s current affinity for the pixel aesthetic reflects the uncertainty of our future
Image: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Are you confident about the future? If you’re a frequent reader of this column, you perhaps know that I’ve touched on the anxiety that seems to define the times we are living in. I’m particularly fascinated with global politics, where confusion and uncertainty prevail in the context of rampant misinformation that often renders the truth subjective.
This is most clearly demonstrated by the rise of Trumpian politics in the US, where for the first time perhaps since the civil war, authoritarianism seems an unavoidable, imminent reality. Russia’s war in Ukraine does not seem to be nearing an end, and here in SA it seems impossible to predict what the future could look like as coalition politics seem unavoidable at a national level — an ominous prospect considering the very real failures of coalition governments at local government level.
I’m thinking about these uncertainties as I ponder fashion’s affinity for pixelated prints. Recently pixel prints appeared in the form of suiting at Louis Vuitton as Pharrell Williams presented his first collection for the luxury brand. Just last year Loewe’s pixel-inspired fashion appeared on the runway and on the backs of celebrities including A$AP Rocky. From pixelated logo-embroideries to entire garments that look more like computer graphics than real clothes, Loewe’s garments make the wearer look like a character out of a video game like Minecraft.
Pharrell shares the sunshine
