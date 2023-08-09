At the Thom Browne Paris haute couture Autumn/Winter 2023- 2024 show, fashion became living art as the collection paid homage to the US couturier’s signature combination of tailoring and conceptual design. In a palette devoid of colour, models were sent out on the runway in suits and coats in shades of grey and white with narrow silhouettes, festooned with optical illusions. The whole collection was an artful play on proportion and expert tailoring featuring 3D patchworks of landscapes, sailboats, seascapes, oversized bell-shaped hats, and larger-than-life inflated sleeves.
In a perfect complement to the collection’s monochromatic mood, the beauty look went the artful, surreal route with models in wigs and graphic, colourful makeup reminiscent of Picasso paintings with distorted proportions and lines.
Style Notes
Off the runway: Thom Browne
Fashion became living art as the brand's collection paid homage to the US couturier’s signature combination of tailoring and conceptual design
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
• From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.