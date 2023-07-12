Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 Pre-Collection.
Image: Supplied

As Louis Vuitton enters a new creative era, the maison’s Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 Pre-Collection takes inspiration from bonfires as a symbol of unification, transition, and connection. With cosy, functional pieces made from materials such as recycled nylon and sustainable ecodown (an eco-friendly alternative to traditional down feathers), the designs and palette borrow from nature and the four elements in a two-part presentation. Fire and smoke underpin the design of the first half of the collection, with fiery reds and oranges, earthy browns and smoky effects in oxidised flocked denim and a blurry Damier pattern.

An artful reinterpretation of the world map as a graphic camouflage pattern is used in suits, parkas, jackets, and shorts, gradually diluting into an abstract form and a white-scaled pattern. The aurora borealis comes alive in the second part of the collection, which sees blue and green hues represent woods and sky and the use of a dégradé pattern and spray-painted faded denim in neon colourways reminiscent of the northern lights.

louisvuitton.com

 From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
