Build up your skin’s resilience to cold, stress, pollution, and shaving irritation with this non-greasy, age-defying, hydrating moisturiser, available in two textures to suit your skin type.
Sisley Sisleyum for Men Anti-Age Global Revitalizer 50ml, R4 600
Style Notes
Three of the best luxe winter MVG's
Beat winter at its own game with these splurge-worthy, most-valuable grooming additions
Image: Supplied
You can cut your basin time in half without short-changing your skin with this gentle, no-rinse, micellar cleanser with a mega-mushroom blend and berry ferment.
Dr Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Skin Relief Micellar Cleanser 200ml, R615
Image: Supplied
This multi-beneficial gel mask works hard while you sleep to restore the skin barrier, correct the stresses of the day, and repair signs of photoaging.
The Grey Overnight Sleeping Mask 50ml, R1 525
Image: Supplied
• From the June edition of Wanted, 2023.