Stockists
Alexander McQueen 010 590 6780
Boss 011 884 1437
Boyde @boyde__official
Catherine Gaeyla 011 447 2550
Converse converse.co.za
Dolce & Gabbana 011 326 7808
Falke falke.co.za
Giorgio Armani 011 326 7853
Gucci 010 442 5252
Hydraulics hydraulicsstores.co.za
Louis Vuitton louisvuitton.com
Picot & Moss Eyewear picotandmoss.co.za
Preview europaart.co.za
Shepstone Gardens shepstonegardens.co.za
Uni Form uniformza.com
Viviers viviersstudio.com
Wanda Lephoto wandalephoto.com
Wolford 011 325 6457
Zegna 011 326 7767
Cover Story
Fashion has a moment — in neutrals
From suiting to leisurewear, neutrals are gaining traction as modern classics
Jacket, R4O OOO; shirt, R42 OOO; trousers, R55 OOO; shoes, R13 75O, all Dolce & Gabbana
Fendi spectacles, R7 65O, Picot & Moss Eyewear; knitted cardigan, R14 5OO; knitted trousers, R14 5OO, both Viviers; Malìparmi bag, R7 9OO, Catherine Gaeyla; sneakers, R2 3OO, Converse
Beanie, R3 81O, Knit jersey, R14 88O, both Zegna; suit, R15 OOO, Boyde
Dior spectacles, R5 8OO, Picot & Moss Eyewear; suit jacket, R7 999; Wanda Lephoto; knit, R4 395, Boss; trousers, R5 999, Wanda Lephoto; backpack, R4 375, Boss; sneakers, R2 3OO, Converse
Cap, R7 1OO, Zegna; Fendi spectacles, R7 65O, Picot & Moss Eyewear; polo shirt, R16 71O, Zegna; coat, R5 OOO, Uni Form
Bucket hat, R8 9OO; sunglasses, R7 35O; shirt, R37 5OO, shorts, R14 8OO, all Gucci; socks R85, Falke, sneakers, R2 3OO, Converse
Christopher wearable wallet, R27 1OO; sleeveless jacket, R5O 5OO; shirt, R2O 8OO; shorts, R2O 4OO, all Louis Vuitton; socks, R85, Falke; sneakers, R2 3OO, Converse
Dior spectacles, R5 8OO, Picot & Moss Eyewear; polo neck, R6 61O, Wolford; shirt, R18 695; shorts, R19 495, both Alexander McQueen; socks, R85, Falke; The Antipode boots, R14 99O, Preview
• From the June edition of Wanted, 2023.