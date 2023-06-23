Image: Aart Verrips

Jacket, R4O OOO; shirt, R42 OOO; trousers, R55 OOO; shoes, R13 75O, all Dolce & Gabbana

Fendi spectacles, R7 65O, Picot & Moss Eyewear; knitted cardigan, R14 5OO; knitted trousers, R14 5OO, both Viviers; Malìparmi bag, R7 9OO, Catherine Gaeyla; sneakers, R2 3OO, Converse

Beanie, R3 81O, Knit jersey, R14 88O, both Zegna; suit, R15 OOO, Boyde

Dior spectacles, R5 8OO, Picot & Moss Eyewear; suit jacket, R7 999; Wanda Lephoto; knit, R4 395, Boss; trousers, R5 999, Wanda Lephoto; backpack, R4 375, Boss; sneakers, R2 3OO, Converse

Cap, R7 1OO, Zegna; Fendi spectacles, R7 65O, Picot & Moss Eyewear; polo shirt, R16 71O, Zegna; coat, R5 OOO, Uni Form

Bucket hat, R8 9OO; sunglasses, R7 35O; shirt, R37 5OO, shorts, R14 8OO, all Gucci; socks R85, Falke, sneakers, R2 3OO, Converse

Christopher wearable wallet, R27 1OO; sleeveless jacket, R5O 5OO; shirt, R2O 8OO; shorts, R2O 4OO, all Louis Vuitton; socks, R85, Falke; sneakers, R2 3OO, Converse

Dior spectacles, R5 8OO, Picot & Moss Eyewear; polo neck, R6 61O, Wolford; shirt, R18 695; shorts, R19 495, both Alexander McQueen; socks, R85, Falke; The Antipode boots, R14 99O, Preview

Stockists

Alexander McQueen 010 590 6780

Boss 011 884 1437

Boyde @boyde__official

Catherine Gaeyla 011 447 2550

Converse converse.co.za

Dolce & Gabbana 011 326 7808

Falke falke.co.za

Giorgio Armani 011 326 7853

Gucci 010 442 5252

Hydraulics hydraulicsstores.co.za

Louis Vuitton louisvuitton.com

Picot & Moss Eyewear picotandmoss.co.za

Preview europaart.co.za

Shepstone Gardens shepstonegardens.co.za

Uni Form uniformza.com

Viviers viviersstudio.com

Wanda Lephoto wandalephoto.com

Wolford 011 325 6457

Zegna 011 326 7767

 From the June edition of Wanted, 2023.

