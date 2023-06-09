There’s a whole laundry list of what society says every modern gentleman should have. If you ask us, just stick to the classics — like Louis Vuitton’s iconic Horizon luggage pieces. Launched in 2016 and designed by industrial designer Marc Newson, the Horizon luggage collection champions ingenious design, durability, and superior functionality. With a new travel campaign starring Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the Horizon luggage collection’s functionality and aesthetic appeal truly shine. The ultra-lightweight cases are spacious, feature silent, easy-to-manoeuvre wheels, and come in specially developed Monogram or Damier canvas, trimmed with cowhide to pay homage to the maison’s trunk-making heritage.
louisvuitton.com
Style Notes
Louis Vuitton’s iconic Horizon luggage pieces pay homage to the maison’s trunk-making heritage
The luggage collection’s functionality and aesthetic appeal truly shine
Image: Supplied
There’s a whole laundry list of what society says every modern gentleman should have. If you ask us, just stick to the classics — like Louis Vuitton’s iconic Horizon luggage pieces. Launched in 2016 and designed by industrial designer Marc Newson, the Horizon luggage collection champions ingenious design, durability, and superior functionality. With a new travel campaign starring Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the Horizon luggage collection’s functionality and aesthetic appeal truly shine. The ultra-lightweight cases are spacious, feature silent, easy-to-manoeuvre wheels, and come in specially developed Monogram or Damier canvas, trimmed with cowhide to pay homage to the maison’s trunk-making heritage.
louisvuitton.com
You might also like...
Gucci Savoy travel pieces to be treasured
Revenge travel was far from sweet for many
In the lap of local luxury: Inga Atelier’s bags are must-have
• From the June edition of Wanted, 2023.