There’s a whole laundry list of what society says every modern gentleman should have. If you ask us, just stick to the classics — like Louis Vuitton’s iconic Horizon luggage pieces. Launched in 2016 and designed by industrial designer Marc Newson, the Horizon luggage collection champions ingenious design, durability, and superior functionality. With a new travel campaign starring Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the Horizon luggage collection’s functionality and aesthetic appeal truly shine. The ultra-lightweight cases are spacious, feature silent, easy-to-manoeuvre wheels, and come in specially developed Monogram or Damier canvas, trimmed with cowhide to pay homage to the maison’s trunk-making heritage.

