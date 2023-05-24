Creed Men’s 3-Piece Discovery Set 10ml.
Creed Men’s 3-Piece Discovery Set 10ml.
Image: Supplied

Creed’s Leather Explorer Collection takes inspiration from the trunks on the RMS Empress of Canada, and features perfume sleeves and trunks housing fragrances, scented candles, and travel-size sets.

Creed Men’s 3-Piece Discovery Set 10ml, R3 730;

Creed Women’s 5-Piece Discovery Set 10ml, R5 660,

skins.co.za

Creed Women’s 5-Piece Discovery Set 10ml.
Creed Women’s 5-Piece Discovery Set 10ml.
Image: Supplied

You might also like...

Scent-sations

Write new memories with these magical notes
Fashion & Grooming
1 year ago

A Creed companion on your voyages this season

This Creed refillable atomiser allows you to travel with ease and style
Fashion & Grooming
1 year ago

A Creed Viking summer

The House of Creed’s second-biggest male pillar has been re-imagined
Fashion & Grooming
1 year ago

 From the May edition of Wanted, 2023.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X