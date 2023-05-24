Creed’s Leather Explorer Collection takes inspiration from the trunks on the RMS Empress of Canada, and features perfume sleeves and trunks housing fragrances, scented candles, and travel-size sets.
Creed Men’s 3-Piece Discovery Set 10ml, R3 730;
Creed Women’s 5-Piece Discovery Set 10ml, R5 660,
skins.co.za
Style Notes
Explorer's Creed
Creed’s Leather Explorer Collection takes inspiration from the trunks on the RMS Empress of Canada
Image: Supplied
Creed’s Leather Explorer Collection takes inspiration from the trunks on the RMS Empress of Canada, and features perfume sleeves and trunks housing fragrances, scented candles, and travel-size sets.
Creed Men’s 3-Piece Discovery Set 10ml, R3 730;
Creed Women’s 5-Piece Discovery Set 10ml, R5 660,
skins.co.za
Image: Supplied
You might also like...
Scent-sations
A Creed companion on your voyages this season
A Creed Viking summer
• From the May edition of Wanted, 2023.