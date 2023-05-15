Fly us to the moon and let us play among some Gucci Savoy collection luggage pieces. Brought to life in the new Gucci Valigeria campaign featuring actor Ryan Gosling in a dreamy, other-worldly dimension, the Gucci Savoy collection forms part of the Gucci Valigeria travel selection and is a true celebration of the brand’s culture of travel. Taking its inspiration from founder Guccio Gucci’s time in London when, aged 17, he worked as a porter at The Savoy hotel, these travel pieces are to be treasured. The collection features trolleys, hard and soft suitcases, duffle bags, trunks, hat boxes, and beauty cases, with each piece sporting heritage-infused design elements such as the iconic GG monogram and web stripe.
Style Notes
Gucci Savoy travel pieces to be treasured
Fly us to the moon and let us play among some Gucci Savoy collection luggage pieces
Image: Supplied
• From the May edition of Wanted, 2023.