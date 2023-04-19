Over two years in the making, Country Road's new range of men's denims has dropped in stores — and it's revolutionary from a sustainable fashion perspective.
From the heavier weight of the fabric to the indigo colour that lends a richness of tone to every pair, the brand has worked hard to perfect these jeans, which are available in a choice of washes (Dark Indigo, Mid Blue and Rich Raw) and styles (Standard, Slim and Skinny).
It's not just their flattering fit that gives these denims a feel-good factor — it's the fact that they've been created with the future in mind.
In crafting these jeans, Country Road was “determined to find and work with one of the most innovative denim mills in the world, [one] that’s committed to driving positive environmental and social change,” says Chris Vogelpoel, the brand's head of design for menswear.
That's why it's partnered with Saitex, a Vietnam-based manufacturer that's harnessing innovation to address concerns about energy use, water consumption and waste in the denim production process.
Here's how:
Fabric first
Country Road's men's jeans are made from 99% cotton with 1% elastane for a hint of stretch, which gives them that comfortable “worn in” feel.
The raw cotton is sourced from farms that aim to increase soil health, encourage biodiversity and improve water management.
Energy solutions
As part of its commitment to conserve energy, Saitex has 15,000 solar panels on the roof of its mill that help to power the facility.
In addition, the sewing factory is Silver LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified. This internationally recognised certification is awarded to buildings that represent sustainability excellence in architecture in that they're designed to reduce carbon emissions, the use of energy and water, and the production of waste.
The smart system behind the dyeing process
Saitex uses Smart-Indigo dyeing technology to give its denim those rich indigo tones, while also reducing carbon dioxide emissions and the use of energy and harmful chemicals in the dyeing process.
From wastewater to a valuable resource
After being dyed, Saitex denim is washed using a closed-loop system that recycles about 98% of the water through an on-site treatment plant. By recycling wastewater in-house, the manufacturer is able to reduce the need for fresh water in the washing process.
Working to reduce chemical use
Saitex was the first denim laundry in the world to become a bluesign system partner. The globally recognised bluesign system assesses facilities in the textile industry with the aim of reducing the use of harmful substances and carbon dioxide emissions, while improving water and energy consumption.
Taking drying back to basics
After the jeans have been washed, they need to be dried. Rather than relying solely on tumble drying, 80% of the drying process is “old school” at Saitex. To conserve energy, the jeans are hung from the ceiling of the wash facility to air dry, a process which can take up to three hours for each pair.
Turning textile waste into beautiful homeware
Recognising the value of fabric waste, Saitex has repurposed denim offcuts and seconds to create a new material called Stelapop. Made with 65% recycled denim, Stelapop can be used to produce homeware, furniture and other items traditionally fashioned from wood or plastic.
Beyond Saitex's eco credentials, another reason Country Road chose to work with the manufacturer is because of its training programme, Rekut, which is helping to create pathways into the fashion industry for marginalised groups and people with disabilities.
It's partnerships such as this one that highlight Country Road's commitment to driving positive change, so you can feel proud of every quality product you purchase from the brand.
Shop Country Road men's jeans in store or online now.
Talking Saitex, sustainability and style with Chris Vogelpoel
What excites you about Country Road's partnership with Saitex?
At Country Road, responsible business isn’t a siloed strategy — it’s woven into every conversation we have. This includes the way we source and manufacture our products.
Conventional denim production is synonymous with water waste, energy consumption and chemical use. Saitex is challenging convention to address these issues by, for instance, using alternative methods to wash, dye and dry its denim.
As such, collaborating on a denim range with Saitex felt like a natural step and we’re excited to be on this journey with them. This partnership has opened the doors to a higher standard of fabrics, craft and quality — it's made it possible to balance aesthetics with innovation to create stylish and more sustainable products.
Talk us through the design process behind Country Road new men's denim collection.
Aesthetically, there is a lot that goes into the design of a denim range.
First and foremost, we need to ensure that we are creating tasteful, classic garments that stand the test of time. Key to this is selecting the right fabric base. For our men’s jeans, we chose a heavier weight denim with a hint of stretch to allow for comfort and movement.
Next, the focus is on the styling of the product. We have considered every detail — from the leather circular pip on the front pocket to the branded leather patch on the back and, of course, the beautiful wash level on all three tones.
Finally, we perfect the fit, which can be the most important detail for the customer. For this new range, we created three fits: Standard, Slim and Skinny.
Can we expect a womenswear range as part of Country Road's collaboration with Saitex?
Partnering with Saitex presents a lot of opportunities for us as a business. At this stage, we’re focused on producing the best quality men’s jeans we can, but we’re excited at the prospect of introducing more denim ranges in the future.
Saitex recycles denim offcuts and seconds into Stelapop, a new material that can be used to make homeware. Can we expect to see Stelapop products on shelf in Country Road stores?
We’ve worked with Stelapop to create the Stela range of serveware. At this stage, as we test consumer appetite, this range is only available in Australian and New Zealand stores.
Speaking of waste, an important part of taking a sustainable approach to fashion is ensuring that garments can be worn as long as possible. Can you share any tips on extending the lifespan of one's wardrobe?
- Invest in quality over quantity. A well-constructed garment will live in your wardrobe for years to come and can be passed onto the next generation if cared for correctly. You can also give a new life to your clothing by donating it.
- Always follow the care instructions so you can retain the quality of your garment.
- Extend the life of your garments by learning basic repairs, such as how to replace a missing button or mending a hem. For more complex alterations, there are plenty of great local repairers who can do this for you.
This article was sponsored by Woolworths.