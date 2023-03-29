The Versailles Luxury store at Hyde Park Corner in Joburg.
L uxury shopping gem Versailles Luxury, the brainchild of owner Rachelle Choudury and first launched in 2020, has finally arrived at Joburg’s Hyde Park Corner. It takes its inspiration from the palace of Versailles, so you can expect to find only the best in stylish statement pieces such as deluxe crocodile-leather handbags, wallets, purses, and belts.

Upper Mall at Hyde Park Corner, Joburg, 010 065 4961,

versaillesluxury.com

 From the March edition of Wanted, 2023.

