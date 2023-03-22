If you’re as much of a fan of Chanel’s sustainably produced, red-camellia-forward N°1 De Chanel skincare line as we are, you’ll be happy to know that a rich cream formula has been added to the arsenal. A perfect addition for the colder season, the N°1 De Chanel Rich Revitalizing Cream feels super buttery without leaving any greasiness. It harnesses the red camellia’s resilient nature with the addition of red-camellia extract, red-camellia oil, and ceramides, maintaining skin barrier function, smoothing out wrinkles, improving elasticity, and protecting against environmental aggressors.
N°1 De Chanel Rich Revitalizing Cream 50g, R2 050,
Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutiques,
Sandton City, V&A Waterfront, Gateway, Menlyn
Style Notes
The most wanted rich cream from Chanel’s sustainably skincare line
A perfect addition for the colder season, the N°1 De Chanel Rich Revitalizing Cream feels super buttery without leaving any greasiness
Image: Supplied
• From the March edition of Wanted, 2023.