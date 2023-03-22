N°1 De Chanel Rich Revitalizing Cream.
N°1 De Chanel Rich Revitalizing Cream.
Image: Supplied

If you’re as much of a fan of Chanel’s sustainably produced, red-camellia-forward N°1 De Chanel skincare line as we are, you’ll be happy to know that a rich cream formula has been added to the arsenal. A perfect addition for the colder season, the N°1 De Chanel Rich Revitalizing Cream feels super buttery without leaving any greasiness. It harnesses the red camellia’s resilient nature with the addition of red-camellia extract, red-camellia oil, and ceramides, maintaining skin barrier function, smoothing out wrinkles, improving elasticity, and protecting against environmental aggressors.

N°1 De Chanel Rich Revitalizing Cream 50g, R2 050,

Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutiques,

Sandton City, V&A Waterfront, Gateway, Menlyn

You might also like...

Beauty ahead of time

Introducing N°1 de Chanel, the result of a decade-long study of plants, bio-active ingredients, sustainability, and cellular ageing in the skin
Fashion & Grooming
1 year ago

Put your money where your face is

Invest in some seriously indulgent skincare from Sisley’s Black Rose collection
Fashion & Grooming
1 year ago

Sun Saviours

We are firm advocates of a good slathering of SPF, so we went in search of the best new kids on the block to add to your arsenal
Fashion & Grooming
1 year ago

 From the March edition of Wanted, 2023.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X